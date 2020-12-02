History’s ‘Vikings’ Series: Final Episodes Premiere on Amazon Dec. 30

RELATED STORIES

Vikings‘ very end will arrive this winter — and in a strange, different place.

Amazon Prime Video will premiere the History series’ final 10 episodes on Wednesday, Dec. 30, in the U.S., UK, Germany, Austria and Ireland. (Watch a new trailer above.)

The first half of Vikings‘ supersized farewell run launched almost a year ago, and ended back on Feb. 5. There is no word yet on when the History channel itself will host the final episodes. (I put that in bold, since people will wonder.)

And just to remind you/make it all seem even weirder, Netflix is developing the Vikings: Valhalla spinoff. The gods be crazy!

“Prime Video has already delighted Prime members with all five-and-a-half seasons of Vikings”, Brad Beale, VP of Worldwide Content Licensing, said in a statement. “On December 30, Prime members in the US, UK, Germany, Austria and Ireland will be the first to learn the fates of the beloved characters as the epic drama concludes in the final 10 episodes.”

As the saga nears its end, “the tumultuous conflict between the Rus and Vikings comes to a conclusion with grave consequences,” reads an official synopsis. “While in Iceland, Ubbe is determined to fulfill his father Ragnar’s dream and sail further west than any Viking has traveled before. And there is unfinished business in England. The Vikings have established settlements there, and over-run most of the country – except for Wessex. The King of Wessex, Alfred the Great, is the only Saxon ruler to seriously challenge their complete domination. Ivar the Boneless must again face, in battle, the King he only knew as a boy for a final reckoning.”

Says Vikings creator and writer Michael Hirst, “Our monumental saga is coming to its conclusion, but not before you’ve had to chance to watch some of my all-time favorite episodes. Prime Video will uniquely expose the series finale to a streaming audience first. Prepare to be astonished, and for many surprises along the way. And if you have tears to shed, then also be prepared to shed them.”

Released at this summer’s Comic-Con @ Home fan event, the clip below — from the Season 6B premiere — shows Oleg (played by Danila Kozlovsky) receiving Holy Communion and then readying for battle alongside Ivar (Alex Høgh Andersen). Though given how things left off, their vast army is quite surprised by whom they eventually see approach from over yonder.

