Harry Styles Responds To Candace Owens Tweet

Harry Styles just responded to Candace Owens in the most Styles-ish way possible.


If you need a quick refresher, Harry Styles made history last month as the first male solo cover star of Vogue — looking fabulous in many dresses.

Then, for reasons unbeknownst to me, conservative pundit Candace Owens got all riled up and tweeted “Bring back manly men.”

There is no society that can survive without strong men. The East knows this. In the west, the steady feminization of our men at the same time that Marxism is being taught to our children is not a coincidence.
It is an outright attack.

Bring back manly men. https://t.co/sY4IJF7VkK

Harry Styles is plenty manly, because manly is whatever you want it to be, not what some insecure, toxic, woman-hating, homophobic dickheads decided it was hundreds of years ago. He’s 104% perfect. 🤘🏽

Harry Styles literally doesn’t bother anybody. he just wears his lil dresses and sings his lil songs and so many people on twitter act like he’s the fcking devil😭

Well, it looks like Harry himself saw all this — because he just posted a photo on Instagram of him eating a banana with the caption, “Bring back manly men.”

The photo was part of a Variety cover story, where Harry also said, “To not wear [something] because it’s females’ clothing, you shut out a whole world of great clothes. And I think what’s exciting about right now is you can wear what you like. It doesn’t have to be X or Y. Those lines are becoming more and more blurred.”


Candace tweeted a bunch more in response to Harry — which I’m not going to post here, because that nonsense definitely doesn’t need any more exposure!


Please enjoy this cute GIF of Harry instead.

