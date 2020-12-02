Freddie Gibbs Trolls DJ Akademiks Again: I Said I Was Gonna Squeeze Your Breasts!!

Freddie Gibbs has targeted DJ Akademiks once again — mocking the end of his Complex show, Everyday Struggle.

Ak announced the news of the show’s end during his Twitch live session. He said the Chrissy Teigen incident (where he called her a bitch) and his beef with Gibbs contributed to the show being canceled.

“I remember saying to them, ‘If you guys are going to police what I do off of your platform’ — not realizing I have to defend my own platform that I’m building — ‘I never came here to be an employee, you should also keep the same energy!'” Akademiks said on Twitch. “I felt like it was a spit in the face when Complex while trying to tell me I should ‘shut the f*ck up’ almost … you said something about Chrissy Teigen that’s not OK and they awarded — I mean literally couple days after — some sort of award to Freddie Gibbs, even though he was saying he couldn’t wait ’til I die so he could spit on my casket.”

AKADEMIKS APOLOGIZES FOR CHRISSY TEIGEN RANT

Gibbs reacted to the stream, writing: “Lyricist of the year,” he wrote. “Real n*gga of the year. Gangsta of the year. Gimme all my flowers bitch.

“And U a lie bitch,” he added. “I ain’t say that I said I was gonna squeeze yo breasts.”