Four arrested after truck driver pulled from vehicle and shot

Four men have been arrested after a truck driver was robbed, assaulted and shot twice in the leg near Lithgow earlier this year.

The 42-year-old truck driver had been sleeping in the vehicle on the side of the Great Western Highway at Mount Lambie, when a group of unknown men forced entry to the cabin on September 29.

The men allegedly assaulted the Western Australian driver, dragged him from the vehicle and shot him twice in his right upper thigh and right foot.

Four men have been arrested after a truck driver was shot near Lithgow. (NSW Police Force)

The group then stole a number of personal items – including a large quantity of cash – from the truck, before fleeing the area.

The truck driver was treated at the scene by paramedics, before being airlifted to Westmead Hospital where he underwent surgery for his injuries.

The driver was pulled from the truck, shot and robbed. (NSW Police Force)

Following extensive inquires strike force detectives executed a crime scene warrant at a property at Luddenham, west of Sydney.

Six search warrants were also issued at homes at Campbelltown, Ambarvale, Bradbury, Mount Annan and Primbee from 6am today.