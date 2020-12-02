Formula One Star Lewis Hamilton Tests Positive For COVID-19

British Formula One star Lewis Hamilton has tested positive for COVID-19.

The result means that he will have to skip the upcoming Sakhir Grand Prix.

The Mercedes team release a statement saying that he was tested three times last week and returned a negative result each time.

“But he up woke Monday morning with mild symptoms and was informed at the same time that a contact prior to arrival in Bahrain had subsequently tested positive,” the team said. “Lewis, therefore, took a further test and returned a positive result. This has since been confirmed by a retest.”

“Apart from mild symptoms, he is otherwise fit and well, and the entire team sends him its very best wishes for a swift recovery,” the team statement said.

He is currently adhering to social distancing rules in the UK and is in self-isolation. The racecar driver will need to produce a negative test before being allowed to return to the F1 paddock.