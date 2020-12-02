Former 6ix9ine Associate Kooda B Sentenced To 54 Months For Chief Keef Shooting!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
8

Kooda B, a former associate of Tekashi 6ix9ine, has been given 54 months for shooting at Chicago rapper Chief Keef in New York.

Kooda B pleaded guilty to the shooting of Chief Keef outside the W Hotel in Times Square as well as assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering. 

“I’m willing to take full responsibility for my actions,” Kooda B wrote in a letter to the judge in October. “That was a extremely foolish choice I made. I allowed myself to look up to and listen to someone with more success and fame. That was not the right thing to do. I regret it and it won’t happen again. I thought he was a good friend. I was excited that he named a song after me.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR