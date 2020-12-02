Former 6ix9ine Associate Kooda B Sentenced To 54 Months For Chief Keef Shooting!!

Kooda B, a former associate of Tekashi 6ix9ine, has been given 54 months for shooting at Chicago rapper Chief Keef in New York.

Kooda B pleaded guilty to the shooting of Chief Keef outside the W Hotel in Times Square as well as assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering.

“I’m willing to take full responsibility for my actions,” Kooda B wrote in a letter to the judge in October. “That was a extremely foolish choice I made. I allowed myself to look up to and listen to someone with more success and fame. That was not the right thing to do. I regret it and it won’t happen again. I thought he was a good friend. I was excited that he named a song after me.”

Kooda was also given three years of supervised release, according to Complex. The judge used Kooda’s rap lyrics against him to justify the sentence.

“The government’s sentencing letter reproduces your lyrics, which affirmatively promote violence as you rap about shootings and kidnappings and other violence, and guns. And these videos were made through the summer of 2019, long after you had been charged in this case. I found that disappointing. So let me be blunt: you need to grow up and get a more mature perspective on gang activity. If you continue to pursue a career involving rapping and public performances, I hope you will stop romanticizing gang violence. I hope you have learned from this experience that gang violence is not something to celebrate,” the judge said.