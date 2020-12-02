Female Teacher w/ No ARMS OR LEGS Arrested For Molesting Boys In School!!

A formerly celebrated teacher in Greenup County, Kentucky – who was born without arms or legs – has been indicted on child sex crimes, has learned.

Kentucky State Police Officer Shane Goodall confirmed to the media today that Mariah Scott, 29, was indicted in Greenup County for prohibited use of an electronic communication system to procure a minor for sex and two counts of unlawful transaction with a minor.

Mariah was born with Tretra-amelia syndrome, a disease which meant that she was born without having no arms or legs. She was celebrated in the local and regional press in 2018 after becoming the first Kentuckian to receive a robotic arm.

Kentucky State Police began its investigation into Mariah after receiving a complaint that she was having an inappropriate relationship with a male student she had in class last year.

During the inquiry, state police investigators discovered inappropriate text messages between the student and Mariah, as well as that the suspect had illegal physical contact with the student. Police did not describe exactly what kind of “illegal” contact she had with the student.

Mariah formerly taught at Russell High School but was most recently a teacher’s aide with Russell Independent Schools.

WOMAN CLAIMS NICKI MINAJ’S HUSBAND RAPED HER: LISTEN TO FULL STORY