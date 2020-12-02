Female Teacher w/ No ARMS OR LEGS Arrested For Molesting Boys In School!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
7

A formerly celebrated teacher in Greenup County, Kentucky – who was born without arms or legs – has been indicted on child sex crimes, has learned.

Kentucky State Police Officer Shane Goodall confirmed to the media today that Mariah Scott, 29, was indicted in Greenup County for prohibited use of an electronic communication system to procure a minor for sex and two counts of unlawful transaction with a minor.

