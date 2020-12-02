‘Fantastic Beasts’ Star Dan Fogler Vaguely Supports Johnny Depp After Exit

Warner Bros. Pictures

In a statement posted on Instagram, the Jacob Kowalski depicter alludes that Depp’s withdrawal from the film franchise doesn’t reflect his characters and he would still love to work with Depp if he could.

“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” star Dan Fogler has spoken up on Johnny Depp‘s exit following his loss in a libel lawsuit with a British tabloid. After tip-toeing around the topic last month, the 44-year-old actor has vaguely expressed his support for the former Gellert Grindelwald depicter.

In a now-deleted post on his Instagram account, the actor playing Muggle Jacob Kowalski in the wizarding film franchise alluded that Depp’s exit doesn’t necessarily mean he’s in the wrong. “What’s best for Johnny and what’s best for the film may not be equal,” he wrote. “The right decision may not be what’s fair. It’s not simple.”

Declaring “I love Johnny and want him to be the best he can be,” Fogler expressed his interest to still work with the former “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor if he could. “I selfishly want him at his best if I ever get to work with him again,” he admitted

The Tony Award-winning actor continued, “It’s not my decision. If it was, I’d bend over backwards to shoot around him and HOPE production doesn’t come to a screeching halt amidst lock down rules which are already precarious, and pray that we get a decent performance amidst all the stress.”

Of why Warner Bros. took the decision, Fogler explained, “That’s a huge gamble some are not willing to take with so much on the line, guilty or innocent- and add on no guarantees and the film needs to be a hit… there’s too many moving parts. Any decision will garner losses… damned if you do…it’s messy.”

Back in November, Fogler hinted that he came under fire for remaining mum on Depp’s withdrawal from “Fantastic Beasts 3“. “I’m getting bombarded with negativity and I really meant well…,” he wrote, adding, “I am gathering information to make an educated assessment. I was silent and now trying to get to the truth of the matter. Thanks for your patience.”

Noting that it’s a “COMPLICATED” matter, he said, “Many jobs at stake.” He went on reminding fans that “Fantastic Beasts” was not only about Depp, “Johnny is one part of a massive machine. And let’s be totally frank here: Johnny was in the first film for 5 seconds. His part was mostly played by Colin. You probably saw the 2nd film because the first was great. Not just because of Johnny. Johnny is one of my favorite actors and even I can admit FB doesn’t hinge solely on his talents. It’s disrespectful to all the other players involved to say so.”

<br />

Depp had only filmed “Fantastic Beasts 3” for one day before he announced his exit from the movie and the franchise. The studio quickly tapped Mads Mikkelsen Mads Mikkelsen to take over the villainous role in the upcoming film, which is led by Eddie Redmayne and Jude Law in the cast.