Exclusive: EU antitrust regulators to clear $27 billion LSE, Refinitiv deal

By Foo Yun Chee

BRUSSELS () – The London Stock Exchange is set to win EU antitrust approval for its $27 billion (20.2 billion pounds) acquisition of data analytics company Refinitiv, two people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The deal would make the LSE a major distributor and creator of market data. Last month it offered to allow rivals non-discriminatory access to clearing and data for 10 years as part of a package of concessions which included the sale of its Borsa Italiana operations to Euronext.

The sources declined to provide details of any changes to the concessions. Refinitiv is 45% owned by ‘ parent Thomson (NYSE:).

The European Commission, which is scheduled to decide on the deal by Jan. 21, declined to comment. LSE and Refinitiv also declined to comment.

LSE shares gained 4% on the story and were up 5.4% in latest trade.