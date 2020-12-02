Ex-Manly sensation Albert Hopoate seen touring rival club

Former Manly sensation Albert Hopoate, once viewed as the most exciting youngster at the club, has been spotted touring the facilities of the Canberra Raiders as the 19-year-old looks for a new club for next season.

The Sea Eagles mysteriously opted to cut Hopoate after the emerging star made his NRL debut for the club last season amid an injury crisis.

The Sea Eagles had loaned Hopoate out to the New Zealand Warriors prior to his debut before hastily calling him back from New Zealand after his management called for him to be released.

Albert Hopoate takes a run for Manly against Wests Tigers during his rookie NRL season. (Getty)

Now the promising fullback has been seen visiting the ACT club’s training facilities with his management, according to News Corp.

Raiders recruitment boss Peter Mulholland confirmed the visit took place, declaring further talks will be held later this week.

“He came down to have a look. We are interested in any young player that has talent and potential and Albert is certainly one of those players. He was the outstanding player in his group coming through,” Mulholland.

The Raiders want to add more depth to their roster and Hopoate would sit behind the likes of Curtis Scott and Bailey Simonsson on the depth chart.

Hopoate suffered two ACL injuries in the space of 12 months, =and went on to play every other game in the season after making his debut for the Sea Eagles in round 16.