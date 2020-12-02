Every PS4 and PS5 game coming out in December 2020

The PS4 always has new and exciting titles coming out every month, and with the PS5 officially launching last month, fans now have to keep track of multiple releases or updates. Luckily, we’ve found all of the best for you to check out and listed the rest at the bottom of the page. Here are all the PS4 and PS5 releases for December 2020!

After a huge November that saw the PS5 launch alongside some high-profile games, December is a bit more mellow in terms of releases. There aren’t as many big, AAA titles launching, but one game in particular is bound to have nearly everyone’s attention once it drops, and that’s Cyberpunk 2077. The game has been highly anticipated for nearly a full decade, and thanks to the excellent track record that CD Projekt Red has when it comes to delivering stellar games, the excitement is at an all-time high.

Outside of Cyberpunk, players looking for a new and fun action-adventure game can check out Immortals Fenyx Rising. Despite the late name change, the game does look fun, and features a unique art style that is ripe for some great designs centered around Greek mythology. If you happen to be one of the lucky few who have been able to secure a PS5, you’re also in for a good month, as many popular titles are getting the next-gen upgrade this month. Titles like Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege, FIFA 21, Madden NFL 21, and Destiny 2 are all getting big upgrades to give players the chance to take advantage of their new consoles.

