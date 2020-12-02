EU’s Barnier says UK trade deal still hangs in balance: source By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
12

© . EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier, wearing a face mask, is seen in London as Brexit talks continue

BRUSSELS () – The European Union’s Brexit negotiator told the 27 national envoys to Brussels on Wednesday that differences in UK trade talks persisted, according to a senior EU diplomat who was present at the closed-door briefing.

“Differences still persist on the three main issues,” the diplomat said, when asked for the overall thrust of Barnier’s update to EU member states on the latest in Brexit trade talks.

“A deal still hangs in the balance.”

