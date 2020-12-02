England wakes up to life after lockdown – and people head to Primark

England’s lockdown is over today and Wild Wednesday has given the economy a much-needed cash boost with some shopping areas busier than a year ago despite the country being in middle of a pandemic and gripped by Boris Johnson’s new tier system, can reveal today.

Exclusive footfall data from Springboard shows that retail parks are on average 6.2 per cent busier with thousands more Christmas shoppers visiting this morning than the same day a year ago. But the UK’s ailing high streets and shopping centres are between 18.5 per cent and 40 per cent quieter today than 12 months ago, figures show.

Experts believe retail parks are the shopping destination of choice in 2020 because people feel they can better protect themselves from coronavirus by driving there and walking a short distance into Covid-safe stores.

Debenhams has started a fire sale of its stock today as administrators began to liquidate the department store after 242 years of trading. Shoppers looking to grab up to 70 per cent off items rushed into their 124 stores and its website crashed at lunchtime in the fight to buy bargains after a million people joined the online queue.

Today is being branded ‘Wild Wednesday’ because shops can stay open all night to claw back some of £900million-a-day economic hit caused by the Prime Minister’s controversial tier system. Millions are enjoying a tiny taste of freedom by storming stores to grab pre-Christmas bargains and returning to the pub for the first in four weeks from as early as 8am.

Many bars and restaurants in Tier 2 London with outside space say they are fully booked tonight as friends plan to gather together for an al fresco meal and some alcoholic drinks.

Fitness fanatics also headed for the gym from midnight, others had haircuts at 1am or went to the golf course or swimming pool at first light while commuters went back to the office for the first since November 5 as Mr Johnson’s controversial tiers system was approved in the Commons last night.

Many London Underground train carriages were packed during the morning rush hour with Tube passenger numbers up 14 per cent on last week and buses up by eight per cent. But while there were traffic jams on busier routes, congestion in London is at the same level as a week ago and down around 50 per cent on last year, according to TomTom traffic data.

As Boris Johnson suffered his biggest ever Tory rebellion over tiers, it also emerged today:

Pfizer’s vaccine is approved by regulators for use in UK and could be rolled out across country next week after Government orders 40million doses. An ID card will be given to people in Wales to prove they have been vaccinated – but Boris Johnson’s cabinet has ruled it out for England;

Matt Hancock has hinted that low-infection areas will be downgraded in two weeks after Tory revolt over tiers;

Debenhams’ website has collapsed under weight of online traffic trying to get 70 per cent off in fire sale of stock; Fashion chain Bonmarche has also collapsed into administration for the second in just over a year;

Pubs are open again – as confusion continues about what constitutes a ‘substantial meal’ needed to have an alcoholic drink – but many landlords opened so regulars could enjoy breakfast and a pint;

The Government announced a further 603 Covid deaths on Tuesday, bringing the UK total to 59,051. There had been a further 13,430 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK, as cases continue to drop;

Young shoppers with electric scooters try to force themselves into Oxford Street’s JD Sports as lockdown ended in England after four weeks and shops opened on Wild Wednesday

Shoppers rush into Debenhams in Oxford Street this morning to grab fire sale bargains as the retailer heads for oblivion

Newcastle’s city centre was packed with shoppers this afternoon despite being placed in Tier 3 by Boris Johnson

Covid Marshalls for Manchester Council manage a queue for a Footlocker store in Manchester city centre this morning

Barmaid at the Windmill Pub, Mayfair, London servers Beers with a Scotch Egg after ministers confirmed the snack counts as a substantial meal

Friends enjoy eating food from St John’s Fish Bar to the Brewers Arms – in an ingenious way of reopening a wet pub by offering a substantial meal from the chippy next door

Tara Fazakerley celebrates hitting Primark in Bournemouth for essentials and Xmas presents as people queued from dawn to get into the stores

Shoppers laden with bags in Northumberland street, Newcastle, as non-essential shops in England open their doors to customers for the first

Swimmers known as the Lido Ladies pose by the pool during sunrise at Charlton Lido in Hornfair Park, London

Barbers Emma Rolfe and Toby Sewell from The Town Barber in Falmouth, Cornwall, get to work with two customers before dawn

Gym members return to David Lloyd health club in Leicester as businesses reopened with restrictions today

Social distancing wasn’t possible on the Jubilee Line into central London this morning as the capital emerged from lockdown

Spot the difference: Bluewater’s car parks were packed today despite being in Tier 3 Kent – but were completely empty last month during the English lockdown

Long queues of traffic on the A40 at Perrivale, West London as the second national lockdown ends this morning and replaced with tiers

There were traffic jams today but congestion in London is at the same level as a week ago, according to TomTom traffic data, and down around 50 per cent on last year

From Midnight, 99 per cent of England was placed in Tier 2 or Tier 3 – meaning they are banned from all indoor socialising with other households apart from over the Christmas period. Just Cornwall, the Isle of Wight and the Isles of Scilly are in Tier 1.

Queues snaked around the block outside Primarks in Manchester, Birmingham and Newcastle – all open for -hours from today – and social distancing went out the window as people literally ran into high street stores as their doors opened this morning.

Barclaycard, which processes nearly £1 in every £3 spent in the UK, has so far today has said that spending today is 16 per cent lower than Black Friday last week.

Despite the severe restrictions on 55million people, many are excited about returning to the pub from breakfast or meeting friends outside for a pint later as long as they have a ‘substantial meal’. Landlords are using ingenious ways to get around the rules, including one in Worcester who have opened for drinks as long as people order food from the chippy next door.

Gym boss Andreas Michli, 34, was mobbed by supporters as he threw his doors open on the stroke of midnight. The owner was fined £67,000 and taken to court last month by Haringey Council after a stand-off with more than 30 police officers over three days at the Zone Gym in Wood Green, North London.

People in England were quick to seize upon greater freedoms after the national lockdown ended and was replaced by a tiered system of restrictions.

And it appears many have hit the shops.

Transport for London said 760,000 journeys were made on the London Underground network on Wednesday from the start of service until 10am.

This was a 14% decrease on the same period last week but just 31% of normal demand.

Wales brings in ‘immunity passports’: People will get ID-style cards to prove they have had coronavirus vaccine People in Wales are to receive an ID-style card to prove they have been vaccinated for coronavirus, it was announced today. Health minister Vaughan Gething revealed the move as he hailed news that Pfizer jabs have been approved by UK regulators. The cards will include the date of immunisation, with the Labour-run Welsh government insisting it will serve as a ‘reminder’ about when individuals need the second dose. However, they raised fears of an ‘authoritarian’ crackdown with pubs, shops and other public venues able to demand to see the proof before people are given access. UK government ministers have dismissed the idea they are preparing official ‘immunity passports’ that would allow people to return to normal life once they have received a jab. Wetherspoon pubs in Wales will shut their doors this week after boss Tim Martin said First Minister Mark Drakeford’s alcohol ban would be ‘ruinously expensive’ for his business.

There were 970,000 bus journeys made. This was up 8% on last week and 57% of pre-pandemic levels.

As lockdown lifted in Manchester and the city went straight into Tier 3, people could only enjoy the shops and bookmakers while cafes, pubs and restaurants remained closed.

Of the few people on Manchester’s main Market Street, many complained that the new rules meant little had changed.

Dance student Erin Kelly, 18, told : ‘It’s nice to be able to go back into the shops but it doesn’t feel much different.

‘The pubs and a lot of cafes are closed so you can’t really go out and about much.

‘I think a lot of people are tired of the restrictions. We feel like we have been in them for ages.

‘I live at home still but a lot of my uni friends are sick of not being able to go out and about and see other people.

‘It all very quiet. It’s not what you want with Christmas coming up.’

Some shoppers woke up early to take advantage of the end of lockdown.

Cleaner Janet Oluwole, 66, got up at 5am to catch the bus into town.

She said: ‘The bus was a bit busy but it does feel really quiet.

‘I have just been to Primark to buy a £1 t-shirt and I want to do some more Christmas shopping.

‘It feels great to be out of the house and to be able to go into a shop.’

Reg Steer, 78, was eagerly waiting outside the entrance to the Asparagus pub – a Wetherspoons in Battersea, south-west London – for the doors to open at 8am.

The retired roofer said he hadn’t had a beer for the whole of lockdown and was looking forward to treating himself.

‘I’ve not had one pint, although no one believes me,’ he told . ‘I don’t drink at home, that’s for alcoholics. I didn’t drink during the first lockdown either.’

Oxford Circus at dawn this morning as people returned to the shops in their droves, giving the economy a huge boost

What a difference hours makes! The Metrocentre in Newcastle-Gateshead is pictured showing the striking difference between an almost empty car park yesterday compared to today

Many London Underground train carriages were packed during the morning rush hour with Tube passenger numbers up 14 per cent on last week and buses up by 8 per cent

Two young women leave Lakeside in Essex laden with bags as England hit the shops with enthusiasm today

Damian Brady, 66, was enjoying a drink at the Asparagus with his fellow regulars Steve Baker, 65, and their friend Sidney at the at the Asparagus in Battersea

Reg Steer, 78, and friends were eagerly waiting outside the entrance to the Asparagus pub – a Wetherspoons in Battersea, south-west London – and were among the first in the country to enjoy a pint with breakfast

The first customers of the day at Five degree West pub in Falmouth, Cornwall enjoy a pint. It is one of only three areas in Tier 1 so you don’t have to have a meal and can meet people from outside your household inside

JD Sports staff have to warn customers to enter the Oxford Street branch carefully today as social distancing went out the window

Debenhams (pictured in central London) has started a fire sale of its stock today as administrators began to liquidate the department store after 242 years of trading

Much of the Debenhams stock has been slashed in prince by 50 to 70 per cent as administrators try to claw back money

Shoppers hit Primark in Exeter, Devon, as high streets were busy again because non-essential shopping is now allowed outside Tier 3

Two women wrestle with their bags and wrapping paper outside Lakeside in Thurrock

Shoppers queue outside Zara in the Bullring Shopping Centre in Birmingham as town and city centres came alive again

Racegoers in the grand stand at Ludlow Racecourse as fans were allowed to return to watch live sport for the first since March

A swimmer passes a Swan in Open Water at Serpentine Swimming Club after the second national lockdown ends

People use the treadmills in one of the gym areas at Kensington Leisure Centre in west London

Members of Allerton Manor Golf Club in Liverpool play a round of golf the first morning after the national coronavirus lockdown was lifted

A man has a trim in Barber Barber hair salon in Liverpool city centre this morning. Some barbers opened at 1am

Footlocker in central London was also busy as people queued for discounted trainers on the first proper day of Christmas shopping

Security was needed at shoppers entered Primark at 7am in Oxford Street as people rushed to get bargain

Primark stock is rolled into its Oxford street store by staff this morning as retailers hope for a Christmas shopping boost

Sophia Sammee is among the many thousands of people who went back to the gym this morning for their fitness fix as lockdown restrictions ended

Paul Crossman (left a licensee and pub campaigner based in York, toasts the end of lockdown as millions are able to go out drinking with a ‘substantial meal’

Care homes will be first to get Covid-19 jab ‘if it’s doable’ as Britain APPROVES Pfizer’s 95% effective jab The Covid-19 vaccine from Pfizer /BioNTech has been approved by the Regulatory Agency Care homes residents and the staff who look after them will be first in line to receive Pfizer/BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccine, it was confirmed today after the breakthrough jab sealed approval from Britain’s medical regulator. But officials stopped short of guaranteeing care homes would get the vaccine before anyone else, admitting ‘whether or not that is actually doable depends on deployment and implementation’. Pfizer/BioNTech’s vaccine has been shown to block 95 per cent of Covid-19 infections in late-stage trials, with equal efficacy among younger volunteers and those over 65 who are most at risk from Covid. But it needs to be stored at -70C which makes transporting the vaccine to care homes a logistical nightmare. Fifty NHS hospitals are already equipped with super-cold freezers, meaning healthcare staff could be immunised first. Matt Hancock said 800,000 doses of the jab — enough to vaccinate 400,000 people because it is administered in two shots — will be made available ‘from next week’ as he declared the end of the pandemic was now ‘in sight’. The UK has ordered 40million doses in total, with 10 million due by the end of 2020 and the rest next year. Britain’s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) moved with unprecedented speed to approve Pfizer’s vaccine within just a week of receiving the final data from the jab’s phase three trials. The watchdog had been conducting a ‘rolling review’ of the jab, scrutinising data from its studies in real-. MHRA chief executive Dr June Raine insisted that despite the rapid approval, the vaccine had been assessed with ‘with meticulous care’ and ‘no corners had been cut’. Announcement of Pfizer’s approval comes on the day England emerged from its second national lockdown and shops reopened for ‘wild Wednesday’.

He had already read the rules so knew that a small wrap would constitute a ‘substantial meal’ that would allow him to order a beer when the bar opened at 9am.

‘I asked someone the other day what the basic meal was and they said it was an egg wrap [£2.99],’ he said. ‘So I’m getting in mine at 8am so I can have my drink at 9am.

‘It’s nice to be back. But the gutter is once you’ve had the meal you can only have to two drinks and then you have to leave.

‘Otherwise you go to another pub and do the same – just go from pub to pub.’

Damian Brady, 66, was enjoying a drink at the Asparagus with his fellow regulars Steve Baker, 65, and their friend Sidney.

Mr Brady ordered a Kronenbourg with his Full English breakfast, but was frustrated with the Government’s new rules.

He told : ‘This breakfast will be the slowest breakfast in history, I’ll still be here at 4pm. One bean, two beans…

‘The Government has got no idea – the rules are absolutely childish. There’s no set pattern whatsoever.’

Mr Brady tried to order a second pint when the waitress delivered his breakfast but was told by his friends this was against the rules.

‘I tried it and I failed,’ he joked. ‘The rules remind me of a jigsaw – it’s nearly that complicated.

‘At the same it’s great to come to come to the pub and speak to people.

‘Although I was happy at home – four tins of Stella, £5.50, and four cans of Guinness, £5 – I was in my element.’

Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the British Retail Consortium, said: ‘Thousands of retailers are looking forward to welcoming back customers.

‘Safety remains the biggest priority for retailers, who have spent hundreds of millions to make stores Covid-secure.

‘With billions in sales lost during lockdown, stores are looking to offer a safe and enjoyable shopping experience to bring back customers.

‘Christmas is around the corner so everyone has a reason to be visiting their local shops.

‘Every purchase we make is a retailer helped, a job protected and a local community supported.’

The West Midlands has been placed in Tier 3 as infection levels remain some of the highest in the country.

But many seem undeterred by the coronavirus threat and headed into the city centre today for ‘Wild Wednesday’ – although footfall was not as high as it usually would be this of year.

Shopper Sally Cutler, 33, from Hodge Hill, Birmingham, said: ‘I wanted to get here early because I thought it would be packed.

‘Christmas in Birmingham is absolutely manic, and while its still busy, I was expecting it to be worse than it has been so far.

‘It feels like a busy Saturday afternoon rather than the run up to Christmas so I guess some people are still reluctant to go out.

‘All the shops have social distancing measures in place but nobody pays much attention to them.

‘I wanted to come to Primark mainly, I’ve missed that place so much. It was pretty chaotic in there but other shops have been okay.

‘I’m not too worried about getting the virus, the news of the vaccine has really helped. Most people seem to be going about their business as normal.

Dad-of-one Brian Evans, 41, of Wolverhampton, added: ‘I got up early to catch the bus as I’ve been waiting to get out shopping for so long.

Matt Hancock hints low-infection areas could be taken down a tier on December 16 Matt Hancock today delivered another hint that low-infection areas will see lockdown downgraded by December 16 as the government reels from a huge Tory revolt. The new tiers system for England came into force at midnight after the Commons approved it by 291 to 78 – but the healthy majority masked a disaster for Boris Johnson as a swathe of his own MPs abandoned him. Some 55 Tories went against the PM in the biggest uprising of this Parliament, and he was only saved because Keir Starmer ordered Labour to abstain. The group voted against the measures despite Mr Johnson personally waiting in the division lobbies and begging them to stick with the government. He had also vowed that there will be a more ‘granular’ approach when the first review happens in a fortnight, after many MPs were infuriated that relatively coronavirus-free areas were being subject to harsh restrictions due to nearby hotspots. He pointed to Slough as an example of an area that had been split off in the last round of tiers. Pressed on whether the same could be done for Kent and Lancashire, Mr Hancock said: ‘Where that is appropriate that is what we will do, absolutely.’ Challenged again if that will happen from December 16, he said: ‘Yes. That is what we have done throughout these localised restrictions… But the thing is we want to keep this virus under control until a vaccine arrives.’

‘Online shopping just isn’t the same, I like to see what I am buying. I’m not scared of the virus and looking around the city its like nothing has happened.

‘You wouldn’t think we are in Tier 3 judging how busy it is, I think people are just sick and tired of all the restrictions now and want to try and get back to normal.’

Lisa Vurlan, 26, who lives in Birmingham’s Jewellery Quarter, added: ‘It’s been so weird to see people back in the city – it has been a ghost town for so long.

‘We need to get back out to give businesses the kickstart they need, that is why I’m here. I also wanted to check out the Debenhams sale.

‘All the shops are open longer as the Bullring has a crowd checker to see how busy it is so as long as people are sensible I think they should get out here Christmas shopping.’

Shops, restaurants, bars, and other businesses in Falmouth, Cornwall, today opened their doors as the county stepped out of lockdown and into Tier One restrictions.

Emma Rolfe and Toby Sewell, both 51, from the Town Barber, opened their shop at first light and had two customers by 8am.

Toby said: ‘It’s good to be back in business, we haven’t opened earlier than usual – we just got up and got started like normal.’

Jon Newton, 31, the general manager of local pub Five Degrees West, pulled his first pint at 9am for a waiting drinker.

He said: ‘We’re delighted with the Government’s decision to place us in Tier One, but obviously you have to feel for the businesses that haven’t been able to open like normal.

‘It’s been a tough year but we’re hoping that people will pop out and join us for a pint.

‘Some of the policies put in place, like the Eat Out to Help Out scheme, were beneficial to us but that doesn’t make up for the months that we were closed during lockdown.

‘It’s definitely a positive to be open in December, it’s one of the busiest times of year for us.

‘This year we’ve been trying to specialise and have started offering pizzas, as a way to prepare for if we go into a third lockodwn – so we can offer takeaway pizza. We want to be prepared.’

Youngsters laden with bags queue outside JD Sports as a police officer watches Oxford Street in the foreground

General manager Jon Newton serves a beer to the first customer of the day at Five degree West in Falmouth

People queued to get into Cheltenham’s John Lewis store to grab some bargains from the shelves

Womenswear retailer Bonmarche collapses – 1,500 jobs at risk Womenswear retailer Bonmarche has collapsed into administration for the second in just over a year, its administrators have said Womenswear retailer Bonmarche has collapsed into administration for the second in just over a year, its administrators have said. The brand has recently struggled with rising costs, such as business rates and rising wages, as well as dwindling footfall on UK high streets. Bonmarche was previously bought in a rescue deal by private equity firm Sun European Partners in 2012. The company was later floated on the London stock exchange before retail tycoon Philip Day purchased a majority stake earlier this year. A large number of shareholders then sold their stakes to Mr Day, giving him a 95 per cent ownership in the struggling retailer.

Some of the most hardcore fitness fanatics even hit the weights for a midnight workout as one London gym owner threw open his doors at the stroke of midnight.

All non-essential shops are allowed to open from today, paving the way for a festive spending spree that will likely drive people back to the nation’s ailing high streets.

A fire sale at Debenhams is expected to fuel the shopping bonanza as bargain-hunters are lured by price cuts of up to 70 per cent ahead of the company’s impending liquidation following the collapse of rescue talks.

A precursor to today’s likely stampede for generous discounts – as the chain reopens its soon-to-be axed 124 stores – was seen last night when more than a million people swamped the department store’s website.

The sudden burst of activity as England flings off the blanket restrictions is being dubbed ‘Wild Wednesday’ – but will still see the overwhelming majority of the public living under draconian laws.

Boris Johnson last night overcame the largest Tory rebellion of his premiership for his new tier system to clear the Commons by 291 to 78, with abstaining Labour MPs getting the vote across the line.

It heralds a tack back to the Government’s previous strategy of carving the country into three ‘alert levels’ – albeit this with harsher measures and with 99 per cent of the country facing the top two tiers.

Pubs have had their curfew extended to 11pm but are grappling with the fresh regulations. In Tier 2, they can only serve alcohol with a ‘substantial meal’ and in Tier 3 they are limited to just takeaways.

But despite the presence of the pandemic still looming large over everyday life, many Britons were jubilant as the showering of freedoms came into effect today.

A huge operation to roll out ‘hug in a box’ Covid tests to let care home residents see and hug their families has begun – with a two-week pilot in Liverpool starting today.

The Department of Health and Social Care say it will transform the Christmas period with over a million tests are to be sent out providers over the next month.

Liverpool City Council this morning revealed staff at 12 care homes had been trained to use the lateral flow devices.

Abbeydale is taking part in the trial and explained how the new system will work.

Nursing home manager Kerry Johnson said visitors hours before the planned visit would go to a centre to get a PCR and lateral flow tests.

She added: ‘Depending on whether they’re negative then they’ll come to the care home. They’ll do another lateral flow test, they’ll use correct PPE, which includes mask, gown, gloves, visor, if needed, and then obviously if that becomes negative then they’ll be assisted to their loved ones to have their visit’.

Early morning swimmers during sunrise at Charlton Lido at south-east London this morning as people took a step towards much needed normality

People queueing outside T.K.Maxx in Birmingham where they can get up to 60 per cent off items inside

People queued around the block to get into their local Primark as it opened for the next hours

Commuters cross London Bridge this morning as more offices open up after four weeks of only essential travel

Shoppers queue outside Primark in Birmingham as England’s lockdown ended and people went out shopping on Wild Wednesday

Inside shoppers grabbed bargains with Primark’s stores among those opening for -hours to claw back cash

Queues outside of Primark on Northumberland street in Newcastle city centre this morning one hour before the store opens

Wetherspoons pub in Southampton getting tables out ready for the first day of trading again after lockdown

Some of the most hardcore fitness fanatics even hit the weights for a midnight workout as one London gym owner, Andreas Michli, (pictured), who was previously fined for breaching lockdown, threw open his doors on the stroke of midnight

Hundreds of thousands of shoppers have swamped the Debenhams website to snap up generous discounts as the department store tries to clear its stock before closing for good

The Tube was busier than usual at London Bridge station this morning as people returned to the office

People wearing face masks walk past a sign on Market Street, Manchester, which is in Tier 3 but wants to get to Tier 2

Debenhams on Oxford Street in London last night. The 242-year-old brand entered administration and shops will shortly close

Boris Johnson last night overcame the largest Tory rebellion of his premiership for his new tier system to clear the Commons by 291 to 78, with abstaining Labour MPs getting the vote across the line

‘Off for a cooked breakfast and a pint!’: Tier Two drinkers rejoice as lockdown ends while those in Tier Three are left pining for the pub England’s second national lockdown came to and end overnight, sparking a wave of excitement across social media as people prepare to return to the pubs – and landlords get set for a busy day serving ‘substantial meals’. Social media users this morning rejoiced the ending of the month-long shutdown, which ended overnight. The lockdown rules will be replaced by a new tiered system from today. The rules mean pubs in Tier 2 areas, including London and large parts of the south-east, can reopen. Hours after the lockdown was lifted, social media users in Tier 2 were quick to show their readiness to return to the pubs. But those in Tier 3, where pubs and restuarants can only open for takeaway, were left pining for a pint. One Twitter user, Neil Hughes, said: ‘I’m off for a cooked breakfast and a pint.’ Nay Evans, said: ‘End of lockdown, we made it. See use (sic) in the pub for 5 Guinness and a Cesar salad.’ Another said: ‘Lockdown is over, you can catch me at the pub with my friends tonight, unless you are in Tier 2 or 3.’

Gym boss Andreas Michli, 34, was mobbed by supporters tonight as he threw his doors open on the stroke of midnight.

The owner was fined £67,000 and taken to court last month by Haringey Council after a stand-off with more than 30 police officers over three days at the Zone Gym in Wood Green, North London.

But last night he was back in business and welcomed around 60 people through his doors – and boasted the prime minister had been swayed by his protest.

As crowds queued up to get back on the treadmills, Mr Michli told : ‘There’s no doubt in my mind we succeeded in changing the Prime Minister’s mind about allowing gyms to open.

‘He saw what was going on and he listened. But the war goes on and now it’s not just about gyms anymore. I feel like I’m fighting on behalf of businesses of all kind.

‘So many business owners are suffering, so it’s great to see the buzz here tonight and the excitement now that we are opening up again.’

Among those first in the door was personal trainer Sophia Sammee, 35, from Friern Barnet, North London who said: ‘You can see the happiness in people’s faces here tonight.

‘Everyone is buzzing that lockdown is over.’ This gym has been my home and I really wanted to be here on the stroke of midnight. Andreas was brave to stay open and I was proud to support him.’

Paralegal Dennis Adjei-Sarpong, 26, said: ‘There are so many smiles here tonight now that this place is back open. People just want to get lost in their work-outs and their fitness again. I myself can’t wait to hit the weights. It’s a great moment.’

Mr Michli clocked up a fortune in fixed penalty notices only to rip them up on his Instagram channel and invite members back to his gym -only for magistrates to close him down.

Despite breaking the law during lockdown he says he had been swamped with messages of support from well-wishers across the country.

‘I’m not paying the fine and if Haringey Council want the money then they will have to take me to court, because I’m not handing over a penny. I feel like the public have swayed behind me and it’s an incredible feeling.

Mr Michli told : ‘There’s no doubt in my mind we succeeded in changing the Prime Minister’s mind about allowing gyms to open’

The UK recorded another 13,430 coronavirus infections and 603 deaths in the past hours as England exits shutdown

PM suffers biggest revolt of his premiership – but wins tiers vote Boris Johnson got his brutal post-lockdown tiers approved by the Commons last night thanks to Sir Keir Starmer’s tacit support after suffering the biggest Tory revolt of this Parliament as more than 50 Tories defied the whip. The new three-tier system was signed off by a margin of 291 to 78 and came into force at midnight after Labour opted to abstain, despite complaining the regime was not tough enough and there was not enough support for hospitality firms which have been crippled by government shutdowns. While the headline 213 majority was healthy, the rebellion of 55 Tories – including Julian Lewis, who is suspended – made the uprising the biggest of this Parliament yet, after 44 previously went against the pubs curfew. Another 17 appear to have abstained, though it is not clear how many were given permission to stay away. Sir Keir also suffered his own revolt, with 15 defying the whip, alongside Jeremy Corbyn and eight DUP politicians. Though the Labour move guaranteed No10 victory, it left Mr Johnson exposed to the anger of his own benches. Had all the opposition parties voted against the Government, the PM would have easily been defeated. The rebellion may have permanently dashed the possibility of using blanket shutdowns to suppress the virus in the future, and is likely to have set off alarm bells in No10 as the premier’s authority continues to wane.

‘We were expecting a big crowd at twelve because we’ve had so many people saying on social media they wanted to be here for when the doors open.

‘We’ve had a lot of love and support from across the country backing us. Because we’re a -hour gym, it made sense to open on the stroke of midnight.’

Mr Michli has 1,200 members but social distancing rules mean he will be limited to 85 members in his gym at any one .

‘We will be following the government guidelines relating to how many people can be on the premises at any one . And we will be enforcing social distancing. Still it’s a big step back to normal life.’

Wild Wednesday is also expected to see a blitz of high street stores as people look to snap up gifts weeks out from Christmas.

It will be fuelled by a bargain bonanza from Debenhams which has slashed prices on handbags, shoes, boots, watches and dresses.

The chain has become the latest high street casualty and will be liquidated in the New Year after rescue talks with JD Sport fell through, drawing a line under 242 years of trading and jeopardising 12,000 jobs.

Late Tuesday night there was a 20-minute wait ‘due to exceptional demand’ with over 300,000 trying to get on to the website at one point, and the total number of shoppers topping one million.

A bruising year for the retail sector amid the pandemic climaxed this week when both Debenhams and Sir Philip Green’s Arcadia group collapsed.

Arcadia, which owns Topshop, Miss Selfridge, Dorothy Perkins and Burton, tipped into administration, putting 13,000 jobs at risk.

Meanwhile people on social media are today celebrating the end of lockdown and the start of Tier 2 restrictions in some areas – where pubs will be allowed to open again.

One Twitter user, Jo Mac, said: ‘And we are out of lockdown! Wohoooo!!! Who wants to come to the pub with me for a pint and a substantial meal?’

Another said: ‘Woohoo!! Lockdown has ended. We are free to have a beer down the pub.

‘With a scotch egg of course. Do we have to sit at a table and use a knife and fork to eat it, or can we stand at the bar?’

Another said: ‘Lockdown is over, you can catch me at the pub with my friends tonight, unless you are in Tier 2 or 3.’

What do the new Tier restrictions mean for me, how do I have a pint and where can I see my friends and family? Vital Q,amp;A as England’s lockdown ends today

Almost all parts of England started life today under new coronavirus curbs with a ban on households mixing indoors and restrictions on hospitality.

Large swathes of the Midlands, North East and North West have been put in the most restrictive tier three, but London and much of the South are in tier two.

Some 23.3million people are under the most stringent restrictions, while 32million people are in the second tier after the national lockdown finished at midnight.

In tier two, the restrictions mean a ban on households mixing indoors and pubs, and restaurants only able to sell alcohol with a ‘substantial meal’.

Tier three measures mean a ban on households mixing, except in limited circumstances such as parks, with restaurants limited to takeaway or delivery.

Here, answers some of the key questions about the new system, which has slightly different rules to the tiers imposed before the second lockdown:

How do I find out what tier I’m in?

The Government launched a postcode checker here. It initially experienced technical problems and was removed last week, but is now back up and running.

You can also scroll down for our list of what areas are in tier two and three. The only areas in tier one are Cornwall, the Isle of Wight and the Isles of Scilly.

When did the restrictions take effect?

The national lockdown for England ended at 00.01am this morning, with the new tier restrictions coming into effect at that point.

How often will the tier placings be reviewed?

The tiers will be reviewed every two weeks, with the first review coming up on December 16.

The new tiers will go be announced on the following day, December 17, and take effect on December 19, which is the last Saturday before Christmas.

TIER 2 – HIGH ALERT

What does ‘tier two’ mean?

This means the area is on a ‘high alert’ for coronavirus, with the Government saying it shows it has a ‘higher or rapidly rising level of infections, where some additional restrictions need to be in place’.

Can I see my friends or family indoors?

No, unless they are in your household. You cannot socialise with anyone you do not live with or who is not in your support bubble in any indoor setting, whether at home or in a public place

Can I see my friends and family outdoors, including in gardens?

Yes, with restrictions. You cannot socialise in a group of more than six people outside, including in a garden or a public space. This is called the ‘rule of six’.

Can I go the pub?

Yes, with restrictions. You can only inside a pub with your own household, and they are only allowed to serve alcohol with ‘substantial meals’.

You can go outside a pub with members of other households within the ‘rule of six’, but the same rules apply regarding alcohol.

What is a substantial meal?

There has been some doubt over the exact definition, with Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick suggesting last month that a Cornish pasty would only fall within the rules if it came on a plate with a salad or chips.

The widely-accepted definition is that it must be a proper meal, rather than crisps, nuts or other bar snacks.

Can I go to a restaurant?

Yes, with the same restrictions as above regarding where you can sit with members of other households.

Can I go up to the bar at a pub or restaurant?

No. Hospitality businesses selling food or drink for consumption on their premises are required to provide table service only, in premises which sell alcohol.

Are nightclubs reopening?

No, nightclubs still remain closed by law.

Is the curfew on pubs and restaurants still in place?

Yes, but it has been put back an hour. Now, hospitality venues serving alcohol must close between 11pm and 5am, and stop taking orders after 10pm.

Are there exemptions to the curfew?

Yes, hospitality venues in airports, ports, transport services and motorway service areas are all exempt from the curfew.

Can you still get a takeaway after 10pm?

Yes. Hospitality businesses and venues selling food and drink for consumption off the premises can continue to do so after 10pm as long as this is through delivery service, click-and-collect or drive-through.

Are other businesses also under the curfew?

Yes, the 11pm closure applies to casinos, cinemas, theatres, museums, bowling alleys, amusement arcades, funfairs, theme parks, adventure parks and bingo halls.

Are there exemptions for cinemas and theatres with late shows?

Yes. Cinemas, theatres and concert halls can stay open beyond 11pm in order to conclude performances that start before 10pm.

Are there new capacity rules on audiences at events?

Yes. Public attendance at outdoor and indoor events is permitted, limited to whichever is lower: 50 per cent capacity, or either 2,000 people outdoors or 1,000 people indoors

The City of London is surrounded by haze this morning. The capital will be in tier two next week

Can I go to watch live sport?

Yes. Public attendance at spectator sport and business events can resume inside and outside, subject to social contact rules and limited to whichever is lower: 50 per cent capacity, or either 2,000 people outdoors or 1,000 people indoors.

Can I go to church?

Yes. Places of worship will be open but you cannot socialise with people from outside of your household or support bubble while you are indoors there, unless a legal exemption applies.

Are weddings back on?

Yes. Weddings can go ahead with restrictions on numbers of attendees – 15 people can attend wedding ceremonies and receptions.

Are funerals still permitted?

Yes. Now 30 people can attend funeral ceremonies, and 15 people can attend linked commemorative events such as wakes or stonesettings.

Can organised sport continue?

Yes. Organised outdoor sport, and physical activity and exercise classes can continue.

What about organised indoor sport?

Yes, with restrictions. Organised indoor sport, physical activity and exercise classes will only be permitted if it is possible for people to avoid mixing with people they do not live with (or share a support bubble with).

There are exceptions for indoor disability sport, sport for educational purposes and supervised sport and physical activity for under-18s, which can take place with larger groups mixing.

Will gyms be open?

Yes.

Are there restrictions on travel?

Yes. The Government says you can travel to venues or amenities which are open, but should ‘aim to reduce the number of journeys you make where possible’.

Do the rules change if you travel to a tier one area?

No. If you live in a tier two area, you must continue to follow tier two rules when you travel to a tier one area.

What about if you go to a tier three area?

The Government advises people to avoid travel to or overnight stays in tier three areas ‘other than where necessary’, such as for work, education, youth services, to receive medical treatment, or because of caring responsibilities.

It adds that people can travel through a tier three area as a part of a longer journey.

If moving between tiers, which rules do you follow?

You must follow the rules of the tier you are in, or the tier you are visiting – whichever is higher.

Can you go abroad?

Yes, with exemptions. For international travel see the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office travel advice for your destination and the travel corridors list.

What areas are in tier two?

Here is a full list of the areas in tier two, according to the Government website.

East of England Bedfordshire and Milton Keynes

Cambridgeshire, including Peterborough

Essex, Thurrock and Southend on Sea

Hertfordshire

Norfolk

Suffolk London all 32 boroughs plus the City of London South East Bracknell Forest

Brighton and Hove

Buckinghamshire

East Sussex

Hampshire (except the Isle of Wight), Portsmouth and Southampton

Oxfordshire

Reading

Surrey

West Berkshire

West Sussex

Windsor and Maidenhead

Wokingham North West Cumbria

Liverpool City Region

Warrington and Cheshire South West Bath and North East Somerset

Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole

Devon

Dorset

Gloucestershire

South Somerset, Somerset West and Taunton, Mendip and Sedgemoor

Wiltshire and Swindon

West Midlands

Herefordshire

Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin

Worcestershire

Yorkshire

North Yorkshire

York East Midlands Northamptonshire

Rutland

TIER 3 – VERY HIGH ALERT

What does ‘tier three’ mean?

This is a ‘very high’ alert level – the highest of the three-tier system – for areas with a very high or very rapidly rising level of infections, where tighter restrictions are in place.

Can I see my friends or family indoors?

No, unless they are in the same household. The rules for this are the same in tier two.

Can I see my friends and family outdoors?

Yes, but not in private gardens. You can only socialise in groups of up to six people in other outdoor public spaces, including parks, beaches, countryside accessible to the public, a public garden, grounds of a heritage site or castle, or a sports facility.

People out in Leeds today, before the city enters tier three next Wednesday after lockdown

Can I go the pub or restaurant?

No. These all have to shut under law, except for takeaway.

Can I get a takeaway?

Yes. Hospitality settings, such as pubs, cafes and restaurants are allowed to continue sales by takeaway, click-and-collect, drive-through or delivery services.

Can I stay in a hotel?

No. Accommodation such as hotels, B,amp;Bs, campsites, and guest houses must close. There are several exemptions, such as for those who use these venues as their main residence, and those requiring the venues where it is ‘reasonably necessary for work or education and training’.

What venues have to stay shut?

The majority of entertainment and tourist venues must close, including:

indoor play centres and areas, including trampolining parks and soft play

casinos

bingo halls

bowling alleys

skating rinks

amusement arcades and adult gaming centres

laser quests and escape rooms

cinemas, theatres and concert halls

snooker halls

Can indoor attractions at outdoor venues stay open?

No. Indoor attractions at mostly outdoor entertainment venues must also close, although indoor shops, through-ways and public toilets at such attractions can remain open.

This includes indoor attractions within:

zoos, safari parks, and wildlife reserves

aquariums, visitor attractions at farms, and other animal attractions

model villages

museums, galleries and sculpture parks

botanical gardens, biomes or greenhouses

theme parks, circuses, fairgrounds and funfairs

visitor attractions at film studios, heritage sites such as castles and stately homes

landmarks including observation decks and viewing platforms

Can leisure and sports facilities stay open?

Yes, with restrictions. Group exercise classes including fitness and dance should not go ahead. Saunas and steam rooms should also close.

Can I attend a live sports event?

No. There should be no public attendance at spectator sport or indoor performances and large business events should not be taking place. However, elite sport events may continue to take place without spectators.

People walk through Birmingham today, before the region goes into tier three rules next week

Can large outdoor events take place?

No. The likes of performances and shows should not take place, with the exception of drive-in events.

Can I still go to church?

Yes. Places of worship remain open, but you must not attend with or socialise with anyone outside of your household or support bubble while you are there, unless a legal exemption applies

Can a wedding take place?

Yes. weddings can go ahead with restrictions on the number of attendees – 15 people can attend the ceremonies, and receptions are not allowed.

Can I go to a funeral?

Yes. Thirty people can attend funeral ceremonies, and 15 people can attend linked commemorative events

Can organised outdoor sport take place?

Yes. Organised outdoor sport, and physical activity and exercise classes can continue, however ‘higher-risk contact activity should not take place’.

Can indoor sport take place?

No. Organised indoor sport, physical activity and exercise classes cannot take place indoors.

There are exceptions for indoor disability sport, sport for educational purposes and supervised sport and physical activity for under-18s.

Can I still travel to places?

Yes. You can continue to travel to venues or amenities which are open, but should ‘aim to reduce the number of journeys you make where possible’.

Can I go on holiday to other parts of Britain?

No. You should ‘avoid travelling to other parts of the UK’, including for overnight stays other than where necessary, such as for work, education, youth services, to receive medical treatment, or because of caring responsibilities. However, you can travel through other areas as part of a longer journey.

Can I go abroad?

Yes, with restrictions. For international travel see the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office travel advice for your destination and the travel corridors list.

What areas are in tier three?

Here is a full list of the areas in tier three, according to the Government website.

East Midlands Derby and Derbyshire

Leicester and Leicestershire

Lincolnshire

Nottingham and Nottinghamshire North East North East Combined Authority:

County Durham

Gateshead

Newcastle upon Tyne

North Tyneside

Northumberland

South Tyneside

Sunderland

Tees Valley Combined Authority:

Darlington

Hartlepool

Middlesbrough

Redcar and Cleveland

Stockton-on-Tees North West Blackburn with Darwen

Blackpool

Greater Manchester

Lancashire South East Kent and Medway

Slough (remainder of Berkshire is tier 2: High alert) South West Bristol

North Somerset

South Gloucestershire West Midlands Birmingham and Black Country

Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent

Warwickshire, Coventry and Solihull Yorkshire and The Humber The Humber

South Yorkshire

West Yorkshire

GATHERING EXEMPTIONS FOR ALL TIERS

Are there exemptions from gatherings limits in all tiers?

Yes, the following exemptions to the ‘rule of six’ apply below:

as part of a single household, or a support bubble

for work or providing voluntary or charitable services, including in other people’s homes

for childcare, education or training – meaning education and training provided as part of a formal curriculum

for supervised activities provided for children, including wraparound care (before and after-school childcare), groups and activities for under 18s, and children’s playgroups

for formal support groups, and parent and child groups – up to 15 people aged 5 and older

to allow contact between birth parents and children in care, as well as between siblings in care

for arrangements where children do not live in the same household as both their parents or guardians

for prospective adopting parents to meet a child or children who may be placed with them

for birth partners

to attend a funeral – with no more than 30 people present – or a commemorative event such as a wake for someone who has died – with no more than 15 people present

to see someone who is terminally ill or at the end of life

to attend a wedding or civil partnership – with no more than 15 people present

to provide emergency assistance

to avoid injury or illness, or to escape a risk of harm

to fulfil a legal obligation, such as attending court or jury service

to provide care or assistance to someone vulnerable or to provide respite for a carer

to facilitate moving home

CHRISTMAS

As Britons plan their festive travel and look forward to spending with their families after months apart, it is beginning to look a lot like Christmas for many.

But questions remain over how busy trains will be and whether the roads will be jammed over the period when three households can bubble next month.

People will be travelling across the country to be with their loved ones from December 23 to 27, with many having to decide which side of the family to visit.

And the roads and rails are therefore likely to be congested amid concerns of overcrowding and huge queues if everyone hits the network at the same .

The Department for Transport has appointed a Christmas travel tsar who will scrutinise whether rail, air and road networks are prepared for the surge in travel.

Meanwhile new guidance on Santa’s Grottos, carol singing and nativity plays has also revealed what to expect in the run up to Christmas in the coming weeks.

Here, looks at the key questions from Christmas carols to train tickets, and from roadworks to Christmas bubbles:

CHRISTMAS SERVICES, CAROLS AND GROTTOS

Will carol singers be allowed this year?

Yes. Door-to-door carol singing can happen, but only in groups of six and while keeping at least two metres away from ‘the threshold of any dwellings’.

Participants are also expected to follow social distancing by staying at least two metres apart from anyone who is not from the same household.

Sarah Mullally, Bishop of London, said the news that people can come together to sing outdoors over the festive season ‘will bring comfort and joy to many’.

This type of carol singing will not be allowed – participants must stand at least two metres from each other in groups of up to six. They must also stand at least two metres away from homes

Can you sing carols in church?

No, unless you are in a choir. Government guidance, published on Sunday to cover the Christmas period, allows indoor singing when England’s national lockdown ends on Wednesday, but only by choirs and with no audience participation.

Indoor singing by professional and amateur choirs can take place according to the particular area’s tier, but audiences or congregations are not to join in ‘any activity that can create aerosols, including singing, shouting and chanting’.

Those activities are known to increase the risk of virus transmission. For indoor choirs, the maximum number of people present ‘should take into account the area of the space and the requirement to maintain two-metre social distancing at all times’.

Will normal church services resume again?

Yes. Church services can take place again in all tiers from Wednesday. During the latest lockdown, places of worship have only been allowed to host private prayer.

Can school nativity plans happen?

Yes, with restrictions. School nativity plays will be allowed to go ahead ‘within existing school bubbles’ and avoiding any mixing across groups.

Audiences will only be allowed to attend in Tier 1 and 2 areas – subject to ‘appropriate safeguards’. In Tier 3, schools are advised to use live-streaming or record the shows.

Santa Claus speaks to two-year-old Leo via live video stream in a UK virtual grotto experience

Can you take your child to a Santa’s grotto?

Yes. Santa’s grottos can open in all tiers – so long as they are in venues which are allowed to open and put in place Covid secure measures such as social distancing.

For people hoping to get in the festive mood by attending a Christmas market, the Government advises they must check the rules according to their tier.

It states: ‘The rules might be different for indoor shops and open air shops, such as Christmas markets or Christmas tree markets.’

TRAIN

Can I book tickets in advance?

Yes. Rail passengers are being urged to book ahead now amid fears of overcrowding with closures of some key stations and lines adding to the potential chaos.

When will trains be busiest?

The crunch times could be around December 23 and 27, which are the start and end dates of the period when three households can bubble together for Christmas.

More than two million people normally travel by train in the week between December 25 and the first week of January, putting a significant strain on the system.

Are tickets getting booked up?

Yes. For example, the cheapest LNER single on the morning of December 23 from London King’s Cross to Edinburgh is £74, but some trains are already sold out.

Those travelling from London Euston to Manchester on Avanti West Coast that morning can get a single for £30 if before 7am, but the price rises to £85 by 9.30am.

Some trains from Euston to Birmingham are already sold out, but more tickets will soon become available – and the Chiltern route from Marylebone is as little as £6.40.

On the same morning travelling from London Paddington to Cardiff the cheapest Great Western Railway single is £35.40, with decent availability on most trains.

Do you have to book an advance ticket?

Yes, but only on some lines. LNER, which runs from London King’s Cross to Leeds, Edinburgh and Newcastle, will only allow people to travel with a seat reservation.

Passengers wait for a train at London Waterloo railway station on Christmas Eve in 2013

Could tickets drop in price?

Yes. Operators have said more advance tickets will soon be available, and the Rail Delivery Group has advised people to keep checking and sign up for notifications.

Avanti West Coast, which runs trains from London Euston to Birmingham, Glasgow and Manchester, is releasing more advance fares from tomorrow (December 1).

Are advance tickets being released later than normal?

Yes. Cheaper advance tickets are normally available 12 weeks in advance, but operators say they have been delayed due to short-notice timetable changes.

Are there ways to make your fare cheaper?

Yes. Consider whether you are eligible for a railcard such as a 16-25, 26-30, Two Together, Senior, Disabled, Family and Friends, Network or Veterans for a third off.

Also look at whether it is cheaper to ‘split’ tickets on the route – that is to split your journey route into different sections and buy individual tickets for the same journey.

This is a legal method as long as the train calls at each of the stations on your tickets. For example, if travelling from London to Newcastle and the train stops at York, you could split the fare by buying a single from London to York, and York to Newcastle.

You could also consider whether it is cheaper to travel at unusual times such as before the morning rush hour or late at night, when fares tend to be much cheaper.

Are peak fares being suspended?

Yes, on some routes. Avanti is suspending peak fares between December 18 and 31, meaning a London to Manchester flexible peak fare will be £64.40 instead of £180.

Labour and Transport Focus are calling for a temporary suspension of peak fares across all lines in the UK as part of a wider package to help people travel safely.

Will there be Christmas engineering works too?

Yes. Most of the network has now been cleared of engineering works, but there will still be some closures taking place from December 23 to January 4.

King’s Cross will be shut for six days from Christmas Day, while there will also be a reduced service between Clapham Junction and Waterloo from Boxing Day.

LNER, which uses King’s Cross station for the East Coast Main Line, has warned that alternative routes will be ‘very busy and should also be avoided’.

LNER has issued the above timetable for when people cannot travel to and from King’s Cross

Will trains run on Christmas Day?

No. There will be no train services running on Christmas Day, as is standard each year. However there will be some coach services running (see below).

Will trains run on Boxing Day?

Mostly no, with some exceptions. Only limited services will operate. There will be no services at London King’s Cross, Euston, Liverpool Street, Waterloo or St Pancras.

There will be no c2c, LNER, London Northwestern, South Western, East Midlands, Great Western, West Midlands, CrossCounty, TransPennine Express or Thameslink.

However, there will be Stansted Express services but only from Tottenham Hale every half-hour. The Heathrow Express will also run to and from London Paddington.

Are the Tubes running over Christmas?

Yes, but not on Christmas Day. The London Underground will operate a Saturday service on Christmas Eve, which will be reduced at 8pm and finish at Sunday times.

On Boxing Day, reduced services start from 7am, but there will be no service on sections of the Piccadilly and District lines and much of the London Overground.

Are trains running over the New Year’s period?

Yes. New Year’s Eve trains will be operating on most lines, but the last train may be earlier than usual. Trains on New Year’s Day may start running slightly later too.

COACHES

Are coach operators increasing their services?

Yes. Coaches will have a role to play in moving people around the country because trains are likely to struggle with demand.

National Express said it will increase its services after seeing a ‘significant’ increase in website traffic after the Government announced its Christmas bubble rules.

But it added that this is still a reduced service with this year’s timetable for Christmas Day covering only around half of the locations compared with last year.

Megabus said it had seen a rise in bookings in recent days with demand expected to grow more, with extra seats put on to help the university exodus from this Thursday.

Will coaches run on Christmas Day?

Yes. Both National Express and Megabus will have services on Christmas Day.

Are tickets cheaper than the train?

Yes, in many cases. The cheapest National Express ticket from London to Newcastle on the morning of December 23 is £38.80. The cheapest train ticket on LNER is £71.

From London to Cardiff it is £28 on the coach, or £35.40 on the train. However London to Birmingham is £22 on the coach, but just £6.40 on the train with Chiltern.

Have ticket restrictions been relaxed?

Yes. National Express have changed terms and conditions on restricted tickets so customers can now get one free change. They can get a refund on a standard ticket.

The National Express route map shows where the operator runs coach services across Britain

ROADS

Will the roads be busy?

Yes. The roads are expected to be busy over the Christmas period as many people shun public transport over fears of catching Covid-19 on overcrowded trains.

To enable to rush to the roads, there are likely to be fewer roadworks than normal – with 500 miles of them cleared on motorways and A-roads to ease congestion.

The RAC has said its breakdown team expects the roads to be busy during the five-day period of December 23 to 27, but it is still unsure quite how busy they will be.

Will roadworks be lifted for longer than the five-day period?

Yes. Highways England has said the ‘current plan’ is to remove ‘non-essential’ roadworks from December 20 this year to January 4 next year.

Are there doubts over how congested it will be?

Yes. The AA has said it is not ‘overly concerned’ about traffic congestion, with a poll finding two-fifths of drivers had already cancelled festive travel plans.

Does the Congestion Charge operate on Christmas Day?

No, the Central London Congestion Charge and Ultra Low Emission Zone do not operate on Christmas Day only. But they are back in operation from Boxing Day.

FLIGHTS

Are UK flights running over Christmas?

Yes. EasyJet has already seen a 200 per cent surge in flight and holiday searches in the days after the Government’s announcement on Christmas bubbles last week.

The most popular routes included London and Bristol to Belfast, and London to Edinburgh, with the carrier saying it has increased seats on some of its UK routes.

EasyJet will still be running only a fifth of its normal flight schedule over this winter, with other airlines such as Ryanair and British Airways also reducing timetables.

BA has also seen in increasing in people searching for flights and holidays on its website and has insisted it will put on larger aircraft where possible if needed.

Irish airline Aer Lingus will be operating a ‘much-reduced schedule’ due to a ‘lack of demand’ for air travel, but it has put on extra capacity on the Dublin-Heathrow route.

Are ticket prices expensive?

Yes. The cheapest London to Belfast single on the morning of December 23 is £164 via Stansted with easyJet. The cheapest London-Dublin single is £79 with Ryanair.

The cheapest London to Edinburgh single on the morning of December 23 is £78 from Luton via easyJet – which is roughly the same price as the LNER train that day.

CHRISTMAS BUBBLE RULES

Plans revealed last week to allow people to form a temporary bubble over the festive season were welcome news to families across the country.

But how much do we know about what is being proposed? Here, are some key questions based on information released by the Cabinet Office for England:

What is a Christmas bubble and when can I join one?

People will be allowed to form an exclusive Christmas bubble made up of people from no more than three households between December 23 and 27.

This rule applies across the whole of the UK.

Christmas bubbles can only meet in private homes and gardens, places of worship and public outdoor spaces.

Can I be in more than one Christmas bubble?

No. Christmas bubbles will be fixed for the period they are permitted.

You are also not allowed to change your Christmas bubble once it is formed.

Is there a limit to how many people can be in a Christmas bubble?

The Cabinet Office guidance only stipulates that the bubble should not include people from more than three households.

However, it highlights that the more people someone sees, the more likely they are to catch or spread Covid-19, and asks the public to be mindful of risks before agreeing to form a bubble.

The Scottish Government said people should keep the numbers within a bubble as low as possible and minimise the length of contact between different households in the bubble.

Will we have to social distance within Christmas bubbles?

Social distancing will not be necessary in bubbles, but people will be advised to exercise restraint and judgment if they plan to mix with vulnerable friends or family.

It means friends and family will have the chance to hug for the first in months.

What happens if I’m self-isolating?

If you have Covid symptoms or are required to self-isolate then you must not join a Christmas bubble.

If someone in a Christmas bubble tests positive for coronavirus or develops symptoms between December 23 and 27, or up to 48 hours after the bubble last met, then all bubble members must self-isolate.

Can I be in a different Christmas bubble from people I normally live with?

Cabinet Office guidance says you can choose to form a different Christmas bubble from the people you live with normally.

To prevent virus transmission within your normal household and between bubbles, people should try to stay with another member of their Christmas bubble between December 23 and 27 where possible.

Extra precautions such as cleaning surfaces and door handles and letting in fresh air after someone has visited your household are also advised.

However, the Scottish Government has said that ‘different people in a household should not pick their own bubble’.

Can I still meet people outside of my Christmas bubble?

You will be able to meet people not in your Christmas bubble outside your home according to the rules in the tier you are staying in.

The tier system of restrictions applies to England, with rules in other parts of the UK varying.

Can I stay overnight with my Christmas bubble?

Yes. If someone is in your Christmas bubble, you can visit each other’s homes and stay overnight, including in private rented accommodation.

Can I travel through different areas and across borders to join a Christmas bubble?

Yes. You are allowed to travel between England’s tiers and the four nations of the UK to meet your Christmas bubble.

When am I allowed to travel to and from my Christmas bubble?

You should only travel to meet your bubble and return home between December 23 and 27.

For those heading to or from Northern Ireland, they may travel on December 22 and 28 December, but should only meet their Christmas bubble between December 23 and 27.

Travel outside these periods is only allowed in exceptional circumstances, for example if your are required to self-isolate.

People are advised to avoid unnecessary stops on their journey and not to share a car with people not in their household.

If crossing borders, travellers should read the local coronavirus guidance as different rules may apply.

Does my support bubble count as one household still?

According to the Cabinet Office, existing support bubbles will count as one household contributing to the three household Christmas bubble limit.

A support bubble in England is defined as a support network between a single adult household, or a one adult household with one or more people aged under 18 on June 12, and one other household of any size.

Rules on household bubbles are different in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, with full Christmas guidance still pending from those nations.

Can childcare bubbles continue?

In England, a childcare bubble is where one household links with one other household to provide informal childcare to children aged 13 or under.

Between December 23 and 27 you can continue to use a childcare bubble but ‘only if reasonably necessary’ and ‘where there are no reasonable alternatives’, Cabinet Office guidance states.

If meeting socially during this period, the two households should form a Christmas bubble, with one further household permitted to join the grouping.

Again, guidance in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland may differ.

What happens to children whose parents are separated?

Children who are aged under 18 can be part of both their parents’ Christmas bubbles if the adults do not live together and separate groupings are formed.

Nobody else is allowed to be in two bubbles.

Can care home residents join Christmas bubbles?

In England, visits outside of care homes should only be considered for residents ‘of working age’.

A care home resident that is allowed to leave, subject to a home’s agreement and individual risk assessments, may form a bubble with one other household only and should not form a three-household Christmas bubble at any point.

If a care home resident does join a household for Christmas they should maintain social distance and take steps to minimise risks.

Can students returning from university join Christmas bubbles?

Students heading home for the holidays will be considered part of the household they return to.

Can I form a Christmas bubble if I am clinically extremely vulnerable?

Yes, but people are warned this involves greater risks.

If someone decides to join a bubble they should take extra precautions, while others within the group should be extra vigilant in the days before getting together.

Can my bubble have Christmas dinner together at the pub?

No. Under the rules Christmas bubbles cannot meet up at indoor settings such as pubs, hotels, retail businesses, theatres or restaurants.

In England, rules on who you can and cannot meet will still depend on which tier of restrictions a venue is in.

Should I follow the rules of the tier I travel to or the tier I’ve come from when forming my Christmas bubble?

In England, if travelling to join your bubble you should follow the tier rules of your destination.

In Scotland, you must stay with your bubble where they are hosting you and you should follow the travel advice for the level you are in.

For example, people being hosted in a level 3 area cannot go on an outing to a level 2 area.

Can I stay in a hotel during Christmas?

In England, you can stay in a hotel during the Christmas period, including in a tier three area, but only on your own or with members of your household.

How will the Christmas rules be enforced?

No specific details have been released over how authorities might enforce the newly announced rules during the festive period.

Will we face tougher restrictions in January to make up for this?

We do not yet know. It has been speculated that a further circuit-breaker might be needed in January or February if transmission rates rise during Christmas.

The Prime Minister has urged families to still be ‘jolly careful’, warning against ‘a big blowout Christmas’ that could risk another lockdown in January

Now you can get a TAKEAWAY at the pub: Savvy landlords join forces with chippies and even McDonald’s to get round Tier 2 rules so drinkers can sup their first pint after lockdown with ‘substantial meals’

Savvy landlords have revealed their plans to continue pulling pints in Tier 2 areas – despite facing tight restrictions – as thousands of eager Britons today flocked back to watering holes for the first in a month.

The shrewd landlords of so-called ‘wet pubs’ – which do not normally serve food – are teaming up with takeaways in a bid to keep serving drinks.

Landlords in Tier 2 areas can only sell alcoholic beverages with a ‘substantial meal’ under new rules which come into force in England today.

But the rules have left kitchen-less pubs facing a dilemma. And some are now preparing to serve takeaway food in a bid to keep the pints flowing.

One pub in Worcester is joining forces with a local fish and chip shop to provide food to drinkers.

Meanwhile a bar in central London is planning to allow customers order McDonald’s as a way of getting around the rules.

Eager pub-goers were seen returning to watering-holes this morning for a pint in the pub (pictured: Two people enjoy a drink at the Five Degree West in Falmouth, Cornwall)

Pub-goers enjoy a breakfast at the Cheltenham-based pub the Bank House in Gloucestershire

We are back into the pubs – Lockdown is over! NO SCOTCH EGGS!! But having a full English breakfast with a pint of Guinness pic.twitter.com/hj6xfKneT4 — Paul Brown¿¿¿¿ Browns ¿¿/ Food ¿¿/ London¿¿Vlogger (@PaulBrown_UK) December 2, 2020

What can you do in a pub in each tier? Tier 1 – Pubs are open for alcohol or food with people from different households allowed to sit together.

– Pubs are open for alcohol or food with people from different households allowed to sit together. Tier 2 – Pubs can only serve alcohol with a ‘substantial meal’. People from different households can only sit together outside, and must follow the ‘rule of six’. Those sitting inside the pub at the same table must be from the same household.

– Pubs can only serve alcohol with a ‘substantial meal’. People from different households can only sit together outside, and must follow the ‘rule of six’. Those sitting inside the pub at the same table must be from the same household. Tier 3 – Pubs are closed for everything but takeaway.

It comes as eager pub-goers were seen returning to watering-holes this morning for a full-English breakfast and a pint, after a month of being locked out during the national shutdown.

One man even filmed himself knocking back a pint of Guinness today as he sat eating a breakfast in a Wetherspoon’s pub.

Meanwhile Matt Hancock today dodged questions over a ‘substantial meal’ loophole that could see pubs team up with takeaways in order to keep pulling pints.

In the latest round of interviews involving ministers facing a grilling over food and pubs, the Health Secretary blanked questions on whether watering holes could use takeaway services as way to continue serving alcoholic drinks.

He instead said it was ‘very clearly the principles in law at what is and isn’t expected’ and warned those who broke the law could face court action.

One pub looking to enlist the help of takeaway services is The G-A-Y bar in London’s Soho.

The bar does not normally serve food. But it is preparing to let customers have McDonald’s delivered in a bid to get round the rules.

One pub looking to enlist the help of takeaway services is The G-A-Y bar in London’s Soho. The bar does not normally serve food

But the Soho bar is preparing to let customers have McDonald’s delivered in a bid to get round the rules

In Worcester, one pub, The Brewers Arms (pictured) is teaming up with a nearby fish and chip shop in order to stay open under Tier 2 rules

The pub will operate around the chip shop’s usual hours and customers will be asked to order food at the bar before being able to buy a drink

Owner Jeremy Joseph told the Sun: ‘McDonald’s was chosen because of its cheap menu which means everyone can socialise no matter their budget.’

In Worcester, one pub is teaming up with a nearby fish and chip shop in order to stay open under Tier 2 rules.

Mark and Debie Daniels, of The Brewers Arms (pictured), which has no kitchen, has partnered with Nick Zipiti of St John’s Fish Bar, according to Worcester News

Mark and Debie Daniels, of The Brewers Arms, which has no kitchen, has partnered with Nick Zipiti of St John’s Fish Bar, according to Worcester News.

It means The Brewers Arms can keep pulling pints – which they would be otherwise unable to do without serving a substantial meal alongside.

The pub will operate around the chip shop’s usual hours and customers will be asked to order food at the bar before being able to buy a drink.

Mr Daniels told the paper: ‘This partnership has allowed us to open again as we do not have a kitchen on site. We went to the council and they were impressed with the idea and allowed us to operate in this way for now. I am really pleased.’

Another pub landlord has jokingly renamed an ale ‘Substantial Meal’ in a cheeky bid to get around new Covid-19 restrictions.

Brett Mendoza, 40, who owns the Caxton Arms in Brighton, East Sussex, came up with the idea while discussing what constitutes a substantial meal with another landlord after the latest measures were announced last week.

Brett Mendoza (right), 40, who owns the Caxton Arms in Brighton, came up with the idea (left) as a joke while discussing what constitutes a substantial meal with another landlord

Brighton and Hove is being placed in Tier 2 tomorrow, meaning diners in England are not allowed to linger or order more booze after their food is finished (pictured: the Caxton Arms)

The pub landlord (right) said he devised the beer name as part of a joke and it is not a real brand, despite customers already attempting to order the booze

An image of the spoof beer pump clip, which is from the ‘made up brewery’ and described as ‘hearty, filling and flavoursome’, was posted to social media last Wednesday, captioned: ‘Bring on Tier 2’.

The post has garnered over 1,600 likes and more than 200 shares, with one social media user commenting: ‘Along with a bag of crisps and a pickled egg, substantial enough meal for anyone.’

Another simply tweeted: ‘Brilliant’, while a third added: ‘I love that’.

It comes as Matt Hancock today dodged the question of whether pubs and takeaways could team up in Tier 2 areas in order for watering holes to continue serving alcohol.

Speaking to Sky News today, Mr Hancock was asked repeatedly whether a ‘wet pub’ could have a takeaway delivered in order to serve alcoholic drinks to customers in Tier 2.

In the latest round of interviews in which cabinet ministers faced a grilling over food in pubs, the Health Secretary did not say whether watering holes could use takeaway services as way to continue pourings pints

Diners will be able to eat al fresco outside central London restaurants for next six months Diners will be able to eat in al fresco outside central London restaurants for the next six months, it was revealed today. Pubs and restaurants in the capital will be allowed to reopen tomorrow under Tier 2 coronavirus rules, along with much of the rest of the country. Diners will be allowed to eat together as long as there are a maximum of six people sat with each other and everyone in the group is from the same support bubble or household if sat inside. And Westminster Council has announced the new rules allowing groups to eat al fresco in groups of up to six in mixed households from tomorrow will be continued for a further six months. Council leader Rachael Robathan, said the scheme, which allows venues to provide ‘pop up’ dining areas in streets, would be an important way of supporting the hospitality industry. She said: ‘We have 3,700 restaurants, pubs and bars in central London and they help to support around 80,000 jobs. ‘Hospitality is a big employer for us and while the sector faces another tough few months under tier two restrictions, at least we can support those venues who can offer outside space.’ At the same , Westminster City Council has launched a ‘shop safe’ campaign, which emphasises measures the authority has taken to make the streets as safe as possible. These include widening pavements, installing 7 miles (11km) of cycle lanes, social distance signage and hand sanitiser stations across the City. A social media campaign being launched by Westminster City Council on Wednesday will underline the safety messages.

He said: ‘We’ve set out very clearly the principles in law at what is and isn’t expected. If you break that law – it’s set out clearly.’

He added: ‘It is for the courts to interpret on each individual case. Absolutely we will enforce against these laws.’

He continued: ‘The courts interpret the law that has been set by parliament for this country.

‘If people break that law, then it’s for the courts, based on the individual circumstances, to determine that.

‘I don’t think it’s acceptable to try to push the boundaries of these rules and it’s a matter for the courts to interpret the law.’

Meanwhile the debate today rages on around scotch-egg gate – the row over whether a scotch egg can be a substantial meal or not.

Mr Hancock appeared to put to bed confusion over the egg and meat treat after ministers blurred lines by repeatedly changing course yesterday.

Cabinet Secretary Michael Gove gave three different lines in three different interviews yesterday morning when quizzed about scotch eggs, which have become a unusual but key talking-point in the government’s new Covid-19 tier system.

On Scotch eggs, Mr Hancock told Sky News: ‘A substantial meal is a well-established concept in hospitality.

‘Of course, a Scotch egg that is served as a substantial meal – that is a substantial meal.

‘What we need to do is not try to push the boundaries, we all need to take responsibility for our own actions.’

He added: ‘The rules are the two different types of hospitality – those that obviously serve meals and those that don’t.

‘So, a starter can be a substantial meal, you can have a Scotch egg as a starter.’

He said he wanted to move away from ‘picking at the boundaries’.

It comes as yesterday a row deepened over whether a scotch egg can be classed as a ‘substantial meal’ under rules only allowing alcohol to be served with food from today.

Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove told LBC two scotch eggs would be ‘a starter’, hours after Environment Secretary George Eustice said one is a substantial meal.

Mr Gove reiterated his stance on LBC in a second interview on Good Morning Britain yesterday – before backtracking and then telling ITV News: ‘A scotch egg is a substantial meal.’

A row has broken out over whether a scotch egg can be classed as a ‘substantial meal’

The Kings Head in Gosfield, Essex , is offering £1.99 plates on a ‘Boris Menu’ such as a hotdog and chips; baked beans on toast with cheese; and cheeseburger and chips

London and Liverpool will be put into Tier 2, while only the Isle of Wight, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly are in the bottom tier

Fury at government’s ‘token’ one-off £1,000 payment for ‘wet’ boozers Pub landlords have warned that the tier system will force traditional old fashioned pubs out of business after the government’s proposed support package was met with derision. Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced today that all ‘wet’ pubs that do not serve food would be given a one-off grant of £1,000. He said the payout was to recognise ‘how hard they have been hit by this virus in what is typically their busiest month’. But one pub landlord accused the Prime Minister of using the ‘token gesture’ as a means to appease Tory rebels criticising the tier system. The chair of the Campaign for Pubs, Paul Crossman, who runs The Swan, The Slip Inn and Volunteer Arms pubs in York, said the meagre £1,000 grant has ‘offended’ pub owners. He also warned it spells the end for many old fashioned pubs that do not serve food. ‘A lot of publicans are saying they are really offended by this amount,’ he said. ‘It might sound a lot to someone in the street but the revenues that pubs have to take to stay afloat, £1000 is nothing. It won’t save any pub, put it that way. ‘The support package on offer still falls well short of covering basic costs for the vast majority of pubs, let alone compensating them for any of the trade that is being denied them over the vital festive period. Mr Crossman added: ‘This one-off payment is a token gesture to appease his rebel MPs. This statement today is pure politicking from Boris Johnson. ‘It is not enough to make a tangible difference. ‘It just reinforces the impression that the government simply have no idea what this is costing pubs in lost trade. ‘The support package this round is not enough to even cover the costs for most pubs. Let alone compensate them for any lost trade. ‘I have three wet led community pubs here in York. We don’t do any food. We’ll be staying closed and we fall into the rates bracket where we’re entitles to £2000 every 28 days, which is a joke, because our rent is £1000 per week. ‘It’s property costs that are scaring people. The arrears are mounting all the . ‘Some people have tens of thousands of pounds in debt now. People are not going to be clapping for £1000. It’s a drop in the ocean and pretty meaningless actually.’

The confusion came after the Government said people going into Tier 2 from today will have to have a ‘substantial meal’ to allow them to buy a pint.

The law says a substantial meal is ‘might be expected to be served as breakfast, the main midday or main evening meal, or as a main course at such a meal’.

Some pubs have now brought out new menus, with one offering a ‘Boris Menu’ of £1.99 meals – while Wetherspoon has launched a new breakfast muffin range.

Landlords accused the Government of providing ‘no clarity’ on the substantial meal rule.

One Essex pub has launched a new £1.99 simplified food menu so that customers can enjoy alcoholic drinks, but do not have to spend lots of money or have a large meal.

Named ‘The Boris Menu’, The Kings Head in Gosfield is offering plates such as a hotdog and chips; baked beans on toast with cheese; and cheeseburger and chips.

Pub owner Matthew Arnold, 38, told Essex Live: ‘Every a new regulation is implemented it incurs a lot of and cost for pubs to abide.

‘It’s the frustration that prompted the menu idea initially at the same as catering for customers that don’t necessarily want a large and costly meal each they want to visit us.’

Meanwhile the Wetherspoon pub chain has launched a new breakfast menu ahead of tomorrow’s reopening, include a muffin range and reducing the price of coffee and tea to 99p.

Customers can choose from four new breakfast muffins – egg and bacon; egg and sausage; breakfast (with bacon and sausage); and egg and cheese.

Other pubs have resorted to writing long lists of rules on their website to help keep customers safe.

Tailors, in Cambray Place, Cheltenham, has put a list of 17 things customers should know before they enter the watering hole.

The list includes a recommendation to book a table in advance, rules about seating and a warning that customers who are sitting outside will not be given refunds for unfinished meals and drinks if the weather turns bad.

Other pubs in Tier 2 have said they will not be opening at all, despite being allowed to.

The Royal Standard near Weymouth will stay closed according to a post on its Facebook page.

It said: ‘Well after the announcement, we have taken the heart breaking decision to unfortunately remain closed until the next review on Friday 16th December.

‘We had planned to restart our food but the limitations of the guidelines have forced us to make this decision. On behalf of the whole team here we thank you for your continued support and hope to see you all again very soon.

‘Stay safe gang and we’ll be back bigger and better.’

Another pub, also named the Royal Standard, this in Yeovil, is also remaining closed.

In a post on its Facebook page, it said: ‘Following on from the announcements of the new Tiers being brought into place.

‘It is with a heavy heart that we will not be reopening on the 3rd December as planned.

‘As soon as we go back into Tier one we will be opening our doors to all of our lovely customers once again!’

Meanwhile punters have been enjoying the return of pubs. Intensive care nurses Juan Garcia, 27, and Francisco Sanchez, 28, had come straight to the pub from a nightshift at a nearby hospital.

The pair, originally from Spain, were tucking into breakfast muffins alongside a pint of orange juice.

‘We’ve just finished working a night-shift so we came straight here for breakfast, which feels nice,’ said Mr Garcia.

Mr Sanchez added: ‘It’s a bit of a tradition actually. It’s good to be back

‘But I’m not getting a beer because if I did I think I’d pass out after all that working.’

Intensive care nurses Juan Garcia, 27, and Francisco Sanchez, 28, had come straight to the pub from a nightshift at a nearby hospital

General manager Jon Newton serves a beer to the first customer of the day at Five degree West in Falmouth, Cornwall

Pub-goers enjoy a breakfast at a Wetherspoon pub in London today after the new Tier 2 rules were introduced

Mr Garcia said he did not understand the point of forcing people to have a meal with their drink.

‘I don’t know what the point of that is. If you want more drinks you can just go from pub to pub,’ he said.

‘It’s not going to work – like many of the things that they’ve been doing.’

Damian Brady, 66, was enjoying a drink at the Asparagus with his fellow regulars Steve Baker, 65, and their friend Sidney.

Landlords – get in touch with : What is YOUR pub serving as a substantial meal? Or are you using a takeaway service to bring in food? Contact me: [email protected]

Mr Brady ordered a Kronenbourg with his Full English breakfast, but was frustrated with the Government’s new rules.

He told : ‘This breakfast will be the slowest breakfast in history, I’ll still be here at 4pm. One bean, two beans…

‘The Government has got no idea – the rules are absolutely childish. There’s no set pattern whatsoever.’

Mr Brady tried to order a second pint when the waitress delivered his breakfast but was told by his friends this was against the rules.

‘I tried it and I failed,’ he joked. ‘The rules remind me of a jigsaw – it’s nearly that complicated.

‘At the same it’s great to come to come to the pub and speak to people.

‘Although I was happy at home – four tins of Stella, £5.50, and four cans of Guinness, £5 – I was in my element.’

At the Oyster Rooms in Fulham Broadway, just a stone’s throw away from Chelsea FC’s Stamford Bridge stadium in south-west London, regulars were sipping on their first draught after a month away.

Sarah Mowatt, 26, was nursing a San Miguel after heading straight to the pub after hearing they had reopened.

‘Halleluiah, it’s a miracle,’ she told .

‘It’s been a long month – this lockdown has felt much longer I think. It seems like they just took away everything fun while still letting you do other things.

‘This morning when I woke up and realised the pubs were open I thought, why not, I’ll just go for one, maybe two. I’m very happy and feel a lot better today than I have done for the last month.’

Ms Mowatt, who works in events, was perusing the menu for something to eat.

She was relaxed about the rules, adding: ‘At first I was thinking I would have to order six roast dinners to have a drink.

‘But now I know you can order something like a scotch egg – so it’s fine by mean, they’ve got to do what they’ve got to do.’

Sean Thomas, a regular in his 50s, was delighted to be back with his friends at the Oyster Rooms.

‘The pub is like a cathedral, we all know each other, so when one of the congregation goes missing you notice it. It keeps everybody safe.

‘There’s usually seven or eight of us here who are all mates.’

His friend, a former RAF serviceman who asked not to be named, was scathing about the requirement to order food.

‘I’ve just had breakfast now I’ve got to order something to eat. It’s not right, the Government hasn’t got a clue. It’s a hassle.’

He said he was planning to have three pints before heading home.

Robert Hopkinson 58, who had ordered a John Smiths, said he had reduced his drinking over lockdown.

‘Over the whole lockdown I had about eight cans of lager,’ he said. ‘I’m happy to be back because you can chat with your mates.’

Asked about the rules, he said: ‘It’s not a major problem, but I normally come in and have two or three pints before going away. But now you’ve got to wait for a meal to be cooked. I’m going to have a large breakfast.’

‘Off for a cooked breakfast and a pint!’: Tier Two drinkers rejoice as lockdown ends while those in Tier Three are left pining for the pub – as landlords get set for busy day serving ‘substantial meals’

England’s second national lockdown came to an end overnight, sparking a wave of excitement across social media as people prepare to return to the pubs – and landlords get set for a busy day serving ‘substantial meals’.

Social media users this morning rejoiced the ending of the month-long shutdown, which ended overnight.

The lockdown rules will be replaced by a new tiered system from today. The rules mean pubs in Tier 2 areas, including London and large parts of the south-east, can reopen.

Hours after the lockdown was lifted, social media users in Tier 2 were quick to show their readiness to return to the pubs.

But those in Tier 3, where pubs and restuarants can only open for takeaway, were left pining for a pint.

One Twitter user, Neil Hughes, said: ‘I’m off for a cooked breakfast and a pint.’

Nay Evans, said: ‘End of lockdown, we made it. See use (sic) in the pub for 5 Guinness and a Cesar salad.’

Another said: ‘Lockdown is over, you can catch me at the pub with my friends tonight, unless you are in Tier 2 or 3.’

Another user of Twitter said: ‘Me getting ready to go to the pub tomorrow.’

Jo Mac, a Twitter user, said: ‘And we are out of lockdown! Wohoooo!!! Who wants to come to the pub with me for a pint and a substantial meal?’

Another said: ‘Woohoo! Lockdown has ended. We are free to have a beer down the pub.

‘With a scotch egg of course. Do we have to sit at a table and use a knife and fork to eat it, or can we stand at the bar?’

Another said: ‘Lockdown is over, you can catch me at the pub with my friends tonight, unless you are in Tier 2 or 3.’

But while people in Tier 2 were left excited for a trip to the pub, those in Tier 3 were left pining for a pint.

One said: ‘Back in Tier 3, well done everyone! – Now let’s get Tier 2 so I can go to the pub!’

Another said: ‘Oh great, after four weeks I can go to non-essential shops again. But not to the pub or anything enjoyable.

‘Tier 1 before lockdown, Tier 3 today, utter madness.’

Emotional moment woman cuddles ex-husband in care home after seven weeks apart as new Covid rules mean loved ones can finally meet in person – but bosses fear visits could still be a week away

A huge operation to roll out ‘hug in a box’ Covid tests to let care home residents see and cuddle their families has begun – with one relative describing finally embracing her loved one as ‘overwhelming’.

The Department of Health and Social Care say it will transform the Christmas period with over a million tests are to be sent out providers over the next month.

More than a million testing kits have already been sent out to almost 400 large care homes and the first visits can take place today.

Staff were in floods of tears as 90-year-old Audrey rose from her chair to embrace her daughter Shelly in a moving scene which families up and down the country hope to copy in the run-up to Christmas.

Audrey, who had to celebrate her 90th birthday last month by sitting socially-distanced across a room from her daughter in the Kepplegate Care Home in Poulton-le-Fylde, Lancs, was beaming when she learned she would finally be able to hold her daughter.

‘She didn’t really understand why she was no longer able to be hugged by Shelly when the Pandemic first struck in March,’ said care manager Adam Purnell.

‘It’s been a very long coming for so many residents and Audrey is the first. I do think this could have started a long ago though.

‘It’s way too late for too many people who have since died. I do hope it works, but I’m not sure they’ll hit the target everywhere.’

The home, which has allowed indoor socially distanced visits since July, has not had a single case of coronavirus since the pandemic began.

They spent £2,500 from their government-allocated infection control fund to buy 100 ‘lateral-flow’ Covid testing kits, which deliver a result in just 30 minutes.

‘We decided to do that because we didn’t think the government-issued kits would arrive soon enough,’ said Mr Purnell, ‘and they certainly haven’t come yet.’

It came after a pilot version of the scheme saw Sylvia Knight finally be allowed to visit her ex-husband Richard in Bereweeke Court Care in Winchester.

She said: ‘I was overwhelmed and overjoyed. It was emotional. Although it was only seven weeks, I feel so sorry for all the relatives who have gone months and months without seeing their loved ones.’

But some care providers have privately aired concerns over the timing of the announcement, with some indicating it could take up to a week to get up and running.

One told , under condition of anonymity: ‘We were surprised to hear last night visitors would be able to hug residents from today. I think most would have wanted to feel out how the system worked first.’

Sylvia Knight hugs Richard during the trial of the scheme rolling out to care homes

Sylvia said to be reunited with Richard had been overwhelming and emotional for them both

Sylvia’s visit to Richard showed how the system would operate in practice.

She added: ‘I was rung and told there was going to be a test the relatives pilot going out and would I be interested, I said of course.

‘The test results came through on my mobile phone, so I came here, they took my temperature, I had gloves on and I was gowned up and I signed the register.

‘My phone was checked my phone to make sure it had come through as negative, which it had.

‘Then I was led into Richard’s room to see him and it was just wonderful. I nearly ran in there actually, just wanted to see him and I would do this test every single day if it meant that I could come in and see Richard and I know that I’m going to be on a regular basis now as long as I prove negative.’

It came as Liverpool City Council this morning revealed staff at 12 care homes had been trained to use the lateral flow devices.

Abbeydale is taking part in the trial and explained how the new system will work.

Care home staff in Liverpool being trained on how to carry out lateral flow Covid tests

Adam Purnell, of Kepplegate Care Services, hailed the value of the new lateral tests

Nursing home manager Kerry Johnson said visitors hours before the planned visit would go to a centre to get a PCR and lateral flow tests.

She added: ‘Depending on whether they’re negative then they’ll come to the care home.

‘They’ll do another lateral flow test, they’ll use correct PPE, which includes mask, gown, gloves, visor, if needed, and then obviously if that becomes negative then they’ll be assisted to their loved ones to have their visit.

Each care home resident will be able to nominate two loved ones to see them twice a week, regardless of which coronavirus tier they are in.

Adam Purnell, manager at Kepplegate Care Service, in Preesall, Poulton-le-Fylde, had been doing their own tests previously to let people in to do hugs and hailed the new lateral flow tests.

‘We are touting them as a hug in a box. It’s going to be absolutely fantastic.

‘We can now remove that two metre distance between relative and loved one in the care home and they can have those close contact visits.

‘Doing two tests gives us that added reassurance and it’s just a safety measure we’re happy to take and risk we’re happy to be taking as well.’

Care home visits have been tightly regulated all year to try and reduce the risk of people spreading Covid-19 in the homes, where residents are extremely vulnerable to the disease (Pictured: A woman visits her step-father at a home in Falmouth, Cornwall last week)

THE NEW CARE HOME VISITING RULES The ‘default position’ of care homes should be to support and enable visits.

Care home residents living in all tiers will be able to see their families indoors by Christmas thanks to the distribution of rapid tests.

Residents will be allowed to choose two different people as designated visitors, who can visit up to twice a week. The two visitors should remain constant, for example the same family members.

They will be tested on arrival at the care home, with rapid lateral flow tests, which give results within 30 minutes.

Visitors must wear appropriate PPE, including face masks, and stay two metres apart from other residents and staff.

They can hug and hold hands with their loved one although they are advised to minimise contact.

Visitors must book slots in advance and homes can manage the number of visits allowed, taking into account the additional workload.

All visits, except those for end of life, should stop immediately if there is a Covid outbreak in the care home.

More than a million tests have been sent out to the country’s 385 biggest care homes, which will start using them today. Details of the rollout in other homes will be announced shortly.

Some residents under 65 are allowed to leave their care homes to join families for Christmas, if they test negative. But they can only ‘bubble’ with one other household and must isolate on return.

The announcement is a major victory for the Daily Mail’s campaign for families to be reunited by Christmas.

‘This is a game-changing moment for visits,’ said Vic Rayner of the National Care Forum.

‘It will be embraced across the country by care home residents, their loved ones and providers.’

Guidelines issued by the Department of Health last night say the ‘default position’ is visits should go ahead in all tiers – unless there is a coronavirus outbreak in the care home.

Most of the country’s 410,000 care residents have been allowed to see relatives only through prison-style screens and windows. Other homes have imposed blanket bans, causing some elderly to ‘give up on life’.

But in a major shift in policy, Matt Hancock declared all residents will be allowed face-to-face indoor visits by Christmas. The Health Secretary said: ‘I know how difficult it has been for people in care homes and their families to be apart for so long. The separation has been painful but has protected residents and staff from this deadly virus.

‘I’m so pleased we are now able to help reunite families and more safely allow people to have meaningful contact with their loved ones by Christmas.’

The rapid tests will be delivered to all the country’s 16,000 care homes over the course of the month. On arrival, visitors will receive a lateral flow test, which gives highly-accurate results within 30 minutes.

A negative result means they will be allowed indoors and can hold hands or hug their loved one as long as they are wearing PPE.

Over the past three weeks, the Mail’s Christmas campaign has drawn attention to the catastrophic impact of visiting bans on the mental and physical health of residents.

Tens of thousands of the vulnerable and elderly have been forced to die alone, robbed of a last loving hug from their families.

Caroline Abrahams of the charity Age UK said: ‘The Daily Mail’s campaign has highlighted an issue that means everything to hundreds of thousands of older people and their families, and it’s clear it has successfully moved many hearts, as well as minds.

Most of the country’s 410,000 care residents have been allowed to see relatives only through prison-style screens and windows. Other homes have imposed blanket bans. Pictured, Dave Stallard at his care home in West Sussex being visited by his wife Irene

‘It’s really good news that the Government has significantly shifted its position on visiting and we sincerely hope that their new guidance, plus the additional practical support they are offering to care homes, will lead to many families being reunited with their loved ones after an awfully long .’

Campaign group Rights for Residents said last night: ‘There is no longer an excuse to keep families locked out.’

The Department of Health said it would issue an extra 46million items of PPE, such as face masks and gowns, to care homes for visitors to wear. They said families should minimise contact to cut the risk of transmission.

Fiona Carragher, a director at the Alzheimer’s Society, said: ‘Hugs, a smile from a familiar face, holding hands, feeling joy again – these are hugely important, as is the essential care that family carers provide to people with dementia. Quite literally keeping people alive and tethered to the world.

‘We pass on our massive thanks to the Daily Mail for amplifying this absolutely tragic issue. With such a harrowing year, this news of a more joyful Christmas has never been more needed.’

Martin Green of Care England, which represents care providers, warned that homes still faced a ‘huge administrative and logistical burden’ in order to allow visits before Christmas. He criticised the Government for failing to allow provision for the extra staffing that may be required.

He added: ‘There seems to be no understanding that this puts a huge administrative and logistical burdens on care providers.

‘There is all this extra work being put on people and somehow they think there is a bottomless pit of resources available to deal with all these things.’

Mike Padgham, chairman of the Independent Care Group, said care homes faced a ‘mammoth task’ to allow family visits before Christmas and many relatives were likely to lose out.

He said: ‘How we are going to get everybody through by appointment to see their loved ones before Christmas is a big challenge for us. We want the visiting to happen, there is no question about that.

‘But I wish the Government had said ‘we will do our best to do this asap’ rather than before Christmas because logistically I don’t know how we can get everybody through safely in the we have got left before Christmas.

‘My big fear is homes could be blamed for not doing it. It is not our fault. We want this to happen but we haven’t got the tests yet and there is a lot to get through.

‘It seems like the Government has placed us in the firing line if it goes wrong.’

SEVEN IN TEN WITH LOVED ONE IN CARE HOME UNABLE TO SEE THEM SINCE MARCH Edward Holmes, 81, hasn’t been able to see his granddaughter Alysha Astley, since lockdown began in March Seven in ten people with a close relative in a care home have been unable to see them since March, shocking new figures reveal. Hundreds of thousands of family members have undergone ‘eight torturous months’, banned from visiting their loved ones. Others have been invited to care homes for an ‘end-of-life’ visit – only to be told they must watch their spouse or parent die through a window or on a video call. A survey by Age UK found that 70 per cent of people have not been able to visit loved ones in person since care homes shut their doors at the start of the epidemic. And a third have not been offered an alternative to in-person visits, such as a video calls or phone calls. Some 45 per cent said their loved one was unable to use digital options to communicate, making face-to-face visits vital. This is due to many residents being deaf, blind or having dementia – meaning they cannot understand or use the technology. The survey of nearly 3,000 people also highlighted the tragic consequences of visitor bans on bed-bound residents who cannot even stand up to wave at family through a window. The research, shared exclusively with the Daily Mail, highlights the urgency of our Christmas campaign. We are calling for the UK’s 410,000 care home residents to be allowed to hold hands and hug their loved ones through regular testing of visitors.

Thank pod! Relatives can finally talk to their loved ones in care homes as non-profit project makes sealed cabins that allow safe communication via intercom

By Mario Ledwith for the Daily Mail

Since visits were banned, care homes have been forced to find novel ways to connect families with loved ones.

And these sealed pods show the lengths some have gone to.

The structures sit flush against the windows of care homes, creating a safe place for relatives to communicate via intercom with residents on the other side of the glass.

The pod allows visitor Lynsey to talk to a resident of Care for Veterans charity home

One pod has brought a great deal of happiness to the residents of the Care for Veterans charity home in Worthing, West Sussex.

Andy Neaves, head of the charity, said the pod, which is already in use, is ‘a real game-changer’.

The pods are the brainchild of Emma Joanne and Bruce Martindill, a builder and an artist who used their spare during this year’s lockdowns to launch the SafeTime Pod project.

Happy talk: Lynsey chats with resident Dudley

They have now built pods for more than 30 homes across the UK.

The SafeTime Pod project – which is a not-for-profit scheme – has grown from just two people to a team of 12 creative freelancers working a barn in Ashurst, West Sussex.

The team build all the pods by hand and conduct all the deliveries themselves and now have more than 30 pods installed nationwide from homes in Cornwall to Glasgow.

A further 25 Pods to be delivered before Christmas.

The project has received no funding or loans and has been entirely funded by the founding pair’s own savings.

The SafeTime Pod is wheeled in place at the Care for Veterans charity home in Worthing, West Sussex

The pods create a safe place for relatives to communicate via intercom with residents on the other side of the glass. Pictured a Christmas themed pod

England’s biggest care home providers have installed separating windows in specially-built garden rooms and annexes after Ministers said ‘floor to ceiling’ dividers were essential for indoor visits.

The new Covid-secure suites mean elderly residents can see relatives without having to sit outside or resort to video calls.

The team that make the Safe Pod with a Christmas themed pod

But families are still hoping the ‘prison-style’ rooms will not be needed by Christmas and that they will be allowed to kiss or hug each other for the first in months.

This relies on the Department for Health and Social Care successfully distributing tens of thousands of coronavirus tests – which can be analysed on the spot and give a result in 30 minutes – to care homes across England instead.

Boris Johnson’s post-lockdown tiers come into force despite biggest-ever Tory rebellion against him – as 55 of his backbenchers vote against his plans putting prospect of future lockdowns in jeopardy

By James Tapsfield, political editor for

Boris Johnson got his brutal post-lockdown tiers approved by the Commons last night thanks to Sir Keir Starmer’s tacit support after suffering the biggest Tory revolt of this Parliament as more than 50 Tories defied the whip.

The new three-tier system was signed off by a margin of 291 to 78 and came into force at midnight after Labour opted to abstain, despite complaining the regime was not tough enough and there was not enough support for hospitality firms which have been crippled by government shutdowns.

While the headline 213 majority was healthy, the rebellion of 55 Tories – including Julian Lewis, who is suspended – made the uprising the biggest of this Parliament yet, after 44 previously went against the pubs curfew.

Another 17 appear to have abstained, though it is not clear how many were given permission to stay away. Sir Keir also suffered his own revolt, with 15 defying the whip, alongside Jeremy Corbyn and eight DUP politicians.

Though the Labour move guaranteed No10 victory, it left Mr Johnson exposed to the anger of his own benches. Had all the opposition parties voted against the Government, the PM would have easily been defeated.

The rebellion may have permanently dashed the possibility of using blanket shutdowns to suppress the virus in the future, and is likely to have set off alarm bells in No10 as the premier’s authority continues to wane.

But Dominic Raab attempted to brush aside suggestions that the Government was worried about the scale of the revolt despite Mr Johnson personally begging dozens of Tories to fall into line as they went through the Noe lobby.

The Foreign Secretary instead took aim at Labour for abstaining from the crunch vote, saying tonight: ‘We listened to MPs on all sides of the House, we passed this vote with a majority of over 200.

Mr Johnson faced a series of hostile interventions from his own benches over the draconian restrictions, including from 1922 committee chair Sir Graham Brady (pictured)

Tory council launches legal challenge against Tier 3 decision A Tory-led local authority is challenging the Government’s decision to put it into Tier 3 after the current lockdown restrictions end. Stratford-on-Avon District Council said it had sent a judicial review pre-action letter to the Health Secretary Matt Hancock. Stratford is the constiruency of Nadhim Zahawi, the newly appointed minister in charge of rolling out the Covid vaccines. Tony Jefferson, leader of the council, said: ‘This is not an action we take lightly, however none of the data we see warrants Stratford-on-Avon District being placed in Tier 3. It is very disappointing that the Government did not use much greater granularity in deciding on tiers. ‘I know that they have looked at a number of factors including the rates in all age groups, particularly older people who are more vulnerable to the virus; and we have to take into consideration the pressure on our local hospitals and NHS services. ‘However, none of the metrics for our district warrant it being placed in Tier 3. The decision to put Stratford district in Tier 3 therefore appears arbitrary and irrational.’

‘The most striking thing about these numbers is that the leader of the Labour Party Keir Starmer abstained on the biggest issue facing this country today as we go through this pandemic and he’s got nothing to say about it, no leadership, he doesn’t know what he thinks or what the country should do.’

The day was spent desperately trying to peel off opponents, with the premier hinting that many low-infection areas could by brought out of the toughest tiers at the next review on December 16.

He also offered a ‘one-off’ payment of £1,000 to ‘wet’ pubs – that do not serve food – this month as recognition of ‘how hard they’ve been hit by this virus’. In a last-gasp Zoom call with mutinous Tories before the division, Mr Johnson warned they must not be like children in the back of a car saying ‘are we nearly there yet?’

Winding up the debate, Health Secretary Matt Hancock choked back tears as he referred to the death of his step grandfather from Covid in Liverpool last month, and warned the government could not ease off the restrictions too much. ‘We’ve got to beat this, we’ve got to beat it together,’ he pleaded.

Earlier, MPs lined up in the House to slam the Government plans despite the PM urging them to back his ‘compelling’ case for his new post-lockdown tiers.Former health minister Jackie Doyle-Price summed up the feeling for many by storming: ‘These decisions are being taken really on the back of a fag packet but are destroying whole swathes of the hospitality industry.’

The strength of feeling among critical backbenchers even led typically backbenchers to defy the PM, with former cabinet minister Jeremy Wright voting against the Government ‘for the first in 10 years’. There had been talk of up to 100 Conservatives ready to rebel – but this afternoon the numbers were whittled down to an extent.

A government spokesman said: ‘We welcome tonight’s vote which endorses our Winter Plan, brings an end to the national restrictions and returns England to a tiered system.

‘This will help to safeguard the gains made during the past month and keep the virus under control. We will continue to work with MPs who have expressed concerns in recent days.’

Mark Harper, chair of the Covid Recovery Group of lockdown-sceptic Tories, urged the government to ‘take on board’ the criticism. ‘We very much regret that in a moment of national crisis so many of us felt forced to vote against the measures that the government was proposing,’ the former chief whip said.

Who are the Tory MPs who defied Boris Johnson and voted against the tier system? Some 53 Conservative MPs defied Boris Johnson and voted against the Prime Minister’s new coronavirus tier system. They are: Adam Afriyie (Windsor) Imran Ahmad Khan (Wakefield) Graham Brady (Altrincham and Sale West) Andrew Bridgen (North West Leicestershire) Paul Bristow (Peterborough) Christopher Chope (Christchurch) Greg Clark (Tunbridge Wells) James Daly (Bury North) Philip Davies (Shipley) David Davis (Haltemprice and Howden) Jonathan Djanogly (Huntingdon) Jackie Doyle-Price (Thurrock) Richard Drax (South Dorset) Iain Duncan Smith (Chingford and Woodford Green) Mark Francois (Rayleigh and Wickford) Marcus Fysh (Yeovil) Cheryl Gillan (Chesham and Amersham) Chris Green (Bolton West) Damian Green (Ashford) Kate Griffiths (Burton) Mark Harper (Forest of Dean) Philip Hollobone (Kettering) David Jones (Clwyd West) Julian Knight (Solihull) Robert Largan (High Peak) Pauline Latham (Mid Derbyshire) Chris Loder (West Dorset) Tim Loughton (East Worthing and Shoreham) Craig Mackinlay (South Thanet) Anthony Mangnall (Totnes) Karl McCartney (Lincoln) Stephen McPartland (Stevenage) Esther McVey (Tatton) Huw Merriman (Bexhill and Battle) Robbie Moore (Keighley) Anne Marie Morris (Newton Abbot) Robert Neill (Bromley and Chislehurst) Mark Pawsey (Rugby) John Redwood (Wokingham) Mary Robinson (Cheadle) Andrew Rosindell (Romford) Henry Smith (Crawley) Ben Spencer (Runnymede and Weybridge) Desmond Swayne (New Forest West) Craig Tracey (North Warwickshire) Tom Tugendhat (Tonbridge and Malling) Matt Vickers (Stockton South) Christian Wakeford (Bury South) Charles Walker (Broxbourne) Jamie Wallis (Bridgend) David Warburton (Conservative – Somerton and Frome) William Wragg (Conservative – Hazel Grove) Jeremy Wright (Conservative – Kenilworth and Southam) A further two Tory MPs, Steve Baker and Robert Syms, acted as tellers for those MPs voting against the measures.

The vote means most areas of England will now go into the new year in one of the toughest two tiers, with a ban on households mixing indoors and strict controls on the hospitality sector.

Only the Isle of Wight, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly have been designated for the lightest Tier 1 restrictions.

As he wooed his restive party earlier, Mr Johnson insisted that the government will be ‘sensitive’ to local situations – hinting that areas with low infection rates will not be lumped together in future with other nearby hotspots.

He said the next review on December 16 will be conducted based on ‘as much granular detail as we can’. ‘We will try to be a sensitive as possible to local effort and local achievement,’ he said.

MP said whips were working hard during the day assuring Conservatives with constituencies in high tiers that they will be downgraded within weeks, while London Tories were pushing for a private commitment that the city will not be upgraded to Tier 3.

But Sir Keir warned Conservative MPs their hopes of being downgraded will be dashed, as Tier 2 will ‘struggle’ to hold infections down and Mr Johnson always ‘overpromises and under-delivers’. ‘That is not going to happen,’ he swiped.

The Prime Minister also tried to allay backbench fears for hospitality businesses by announcing that ‘wet’ pubs – which rely on drinks to make their living – will be entitled to £1,000 payments to help them get through this month.

Many Tories were left livid when ministers finally released an impact assessment of the measures, only to find it did not feature any new detail. Rebel ringleader Mark Harper said the ‘wheels were coming off’ the policy.

It is understood the government has another dashboard that includes more ‘granular’ information on 40 areas of the economy. Sources dismissed the idea it is ‘secret’, saying it only contains material already ‘publicly available’ – although they insisted it will not be published.

One angry MP told : ‘The reason it won’t be published is because it supports our case not theirs.’

Laying out his case that there is a ‘compelling’ need for the new regional tiers, Mr Johnson stressed: ‘This is not another lockdown. Nor is this the renewal of existing measures in England.

‘The tiers that I’m proposing would mean that from tomorrow everyone in England, including those in Tier 3, will be free to leave their homes for any reason.

‘And when they do they will find the shops open for Christmas, the hairdressers open, the nail bars open, gyms, leisure centres, swimming pools open.’

Challenged by a series of MPs – including ex-Cabinet minister Greg Clark, who represents Tunbridge Wells – over the harsh treatment their areas were receiving, Mr Johnson said: ‘As we go forward… the Government will look at how we can reflect as closely as possible the reality of what is happening on the ground for local people, looking at the incidence of the disease, looking at the human geography and spread of the pandemic, and indeed the progress that areas are making in getting the virus down.

‘We will try to be as sensitive as possible to local effort and to local achievement in bringing the pandemic under control.’

He added: ‘We will look in granular detail at local incidents, look at the human geography of the pandemic and take account of exactly what is happening every two weeks, as I say.’

Mr Johnson also took aim at Labour for having ‘no credible plan’ to tackle coronavirus.

He said: ‘We’re trying to look after pubs, restaurants, businesses across this entire country and no-one feels the anguish of those businesses more than this Government.

‘I do think however it is extraordinary that in spite of the barrage of criticism that we have, we have no credible plan from the party opposite, indeed we have no view on the way ahead.

‘It’s a quite extraordinary thing that tonight, to the best of my knowledge, (Sir Keir) who said he’s always going to act in the national interest, has told his party to sit on its hands and to abstain in the vote tonight.’

But despite his pleas, Mr Johnson still faced a series of hostile interventions from his own benches over the draconian restrictions, which will leave 99 per cent of England under the toughest two levels from tomorrow.

Former Brexit minister Steve Baker, one of the rebel leaders, was among those opposing the Government.

He said he was ‘going to have to vote no tonight to send a message’ to ministers, adding: ‘People like me have not just been looking for economic analysis, we’ve been looking for serious analysis of these harms and benefits from the Government’s policies in the context of coronavirus.’

He went on: ‘Here we stand at a profoundly dangerous moment, heading into infringements on our liberties around vaccination and testing which we would never normally tolerate and so therefore I find with huge reluctance, I’m going to have to vote no tonight to send a message to the Government.’

Sir Graham Brady, chair of the powerful Tory 1922 commitee, was among those who condemned the tiers plan.

He said the Trafford borough in his Altrincham and Sale constituency had been placed in Tier 3 ‘unfairly’. ‘I believe the government has not made that compelling case,’ he said. ‘The benefit of the doubt that this House has extended in March and since is harder.’