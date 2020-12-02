Elliot Page: Juno star will continue to play Vanya Hargreeves in The Umbrella Academy, reports say

On Tuesday (1 December), the Juno actor came out as transgender, writing on social media: “I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot.”

While the support for Page was overwhelmingly positive, a number of fans had questioned what this meant for the character of Vanya, who is a cisgender woman.

However, an insider told Variety that there are no plans to change the character’s gender on The Umbrella Academy and that Page would continue to star in the show.

The Independent has approached Netflix for comment.

Page plays Vanya Hargreeves in Netflix’s superhero series (Netflix)

On Netflix UK, Page’s name has been updated on the credits to all his projects, including for The Umbrella Academy. The TV series is based on Gerard Way’s comic book of the same name and has ran for two seasons.

Writing about his decision to come out as trans, Page tweeted: “I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self. I’ve been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community.

“Thank you for your courage, your generosity and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place. I will offer whatever support I can and continue to strive for a more loving and equal society.”