Elliot Page, actor known for ‘Juno,’ comes out as transgender

Elliot Page, the Oscar-nominated actor best known for the 2008 film “Juno,” came out as transgender on Tuesday, sharing the news in a long social media post.

“Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot. I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life,” Page wrote. “I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self.”

pic.twitter.com/kwti60bZLw — Elliot Page (@TheElliotPage) December 1, 2020

Page, 33, currently stars in Netflix’s hit superhero series “The Umbrella Academy.” Moments after his announcement, both the streaming service and the show’s Twitter account tweeted their support: “So proud of our superhero! WE LOVE YOU ELLIOT! Can’t wait to see you return in season 3!” Netflix wrote.

Page, who earned Academy Award and Golden Globe nominations for his starring role in “Juno” after breaking out in the 2005 film “Hard Candy,” has been one of Hollywood’s most outspoken advocates for LGBTQ rights in recent years. The actor came out as gay during a Human Rights Campaign event in 2014, saying “maybe I can make a difference, to help others have an easier and more hopeful .”

In 2017, toward the beginning of the #MeToo movement, Page wrote a Facebook post about homophobia he faced in the entertainment industry, including director Brett Ratner outing him with an offensive comment while they were at an event in 2005 for “X Men: The Last Stand.” “This public, aggressive outing left me with long standing feelings of shame, one of the most destructive results of homophobia,” he said in a long post about alleged abusers in Hollywood. “What I want the most, is for this to result in healing for the victims. For Hollywood to wake up and start taking some responsibility for how we all have played a role in this. . . . Don’t allow yourselves to be numb to the voices of victims coming forward. Don’t stop demanding our civil rights.”

In his statement on Wednesday, Page wrote that he had “been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community. Thank you for your courage, your generosity and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place. I will offer whatever support I can and continue to strive for a more loving and equal society.”

He also spoke candidly of his fear, and the discrimination with “horrific consequences” and violence that the transgender community faces every day, citing statistics that reported at least 40 transgender people (mostly Black and Latinx trans women) were murdered this year.

“My joy is real, but it is also fragile. The truth is, despite feeling profoundly happy right now and knowing how much privilege I carry, I am also scared. I am scared of the invasiveness, the hate, the ‘jokes’ and of violence. To be clear, I am not trying to dampen a moment that is joyous and one that I celebrate, but I want to address the full picture,” he wrote.

Shortly after Page’s announcement, GLAAD (the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation) posted a tweet noting that the actor “has given us fantastic characters on-screen, and has been an outspoken advocate for all LGBTQ people. Elliot will now be an inspiration to countless trans and non-binary people. We celebrate him. All trans people deserve to be accepted.”

Page concluded his statement by vowing to continue to work toward equality for transgender people everywhere. “I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive. To all trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you and I will do everything I can to change the world for the better.”