Eagles activate Ertz, place Johnson on IR

Philadelphia Eagles starting quarterback Carson Wentz will receive some much-needed help for the final stretch of the regular season.

Whether or not he’ll remain his team’s starting signal-caller remains to be seen.

As Tim McManus noted for ESPN, the Eagles have activated three-time Pro Bowl tight end Zach Ertz off injured reserve, clearing him to potentially play in Sunday’s game at the Green Bay Packers.

Ertz suffered a high ankle sprain in the loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Oct. 18 and hasn’t played since. Without him in the lineup, Philadelphia notched divisional victories over the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys ahead of the bye week. After the break, though, the Eagles dropped three straight contests and now sit at 3-7-1 and beneath the Giants and Washington Football Team (both 4-7) in the NFC East standings.

Before the injury, Ertz tallied 24 catches for 178 yards and a single touchdown that he grabbed in Week 1.

In a corresponding roster move, the Eagles placed offensive tackle Lane Johnson on IR. That was expected, per Nick Shook of the league’s official website, as Johnson told reporters last week that he was going to have season-ending ankle surgery to repair a lingering problem.

Wentz, meanwhile, has thrown a league-worst 15 interceptions this season, per ESPN, and some fans and observers have called for the Eagles to sit the one-time Most Valuable Player candidate in favor of rookie Jalen Hurts.