Doug Marrone: Jaguars will start Mike Glennon vs. Vikings

Gardner Minshew will continue to ride the bench this weekend against the Minnesota Vikings.
Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone announced Wednesday that Mike Glennon will make his second straight start this weekend for Jacksonville, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
Glennon was Jacksonville’s third-string quarterback for much of the season but was put into the lineup ahead of Week 12 against the Cleveland Browns following Minshew’s thumb injury and Jake Luton’s underwhelming performance the week prior.
In his first start since 2017, Glennon kept the Jaguars in a close game against the Browns, though they fell 27-25. He completed 20-of-35 passes for 235 yards and two touchdowns.
It’s unclear if Minshew would have been ready for Sunday’s game against the Vikings, though Marrone was weighing a change at quarterback even before the Washington State product got hurt.
