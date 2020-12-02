Doug Marrone: Jaguars will start Mike Glennon vs. Vikings

Glennon was Jacksonville’s third-string quarterback for much of the season but was put into the lineup ahead of Week 12 against the Cleveland Browns following Minshew’s thumb injury and Jake Luton’s underwhelming performance the week prior.

In his first start since 2017, Glennon kept the Jaguars in a close game against the Browns, though they fell 27-25. He completed 20-of-35 passes for 235 yards and two touchdowns.

It’s unclear if Minshew would have been ready for Sunday’s game against the Vikings, though Marrone was weighing a change at quarterback even before the Washington State product got hurt.