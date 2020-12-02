Dobbins, Ingram didn’t fly with Ravens to Pittsburgh

The Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers still are scheduled to play Wednesday afternoon despite numerous COVID-19 cases from both teams. A number of players have been ruled out, and now it appears the Ravens will be without their top two running backs.
According to ESPN’s Kimberley A. Martin, J.K. Dobbins and Mark Ingram did not travel with the Ravens to Pittsburgh, indicating they won’t be in the lineup Wednesday against the Steelers.
Dobbins and Ingram tested positive for COVID-19 11 days ago, meaning both are eligible to return if they clear protocols. However, they might not have tested negative two consecutive times, which would make them ineligible to play.
With both players sidelined, Gus Edwards is expected to take a majority of snaps in the backfield on Wednesday. In 10 games this season, Edwards has 85 carries for 376 yards and three touchdowns with 42 yards receiving.
Justice Hill and Ty’Son Williams also will be available for the Ravens.
