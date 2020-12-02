Dobbins, Ingram didn’t fly with Ravens to Pittsburgh

The Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers still are scheduled to play Wednesday afternoon despite numerous COVID-19 cases from both teams. A number of players have been ruled out, and now it appears the Ravens will be without their top two running backs.

According to ESPN’s Kimberley A. Martin, J.K. Dobbins and Mark Ingram did not travel with the Ravens to Pittsburgh, indicating they won’t be in the lineup Wednesday against the Steelers.