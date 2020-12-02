Home Entertainment DJ Akademiks Calls Rory & Mal ‘Bum Ass N*ggas’

DJ Akademiks Calls Rory & Mal ‘Bum Ass N*ggas’

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
21

DJ Akademiks may be moving on from Complex, but his dislike of Joe Budden Podcast cohosts, Rory and Mal, has not died down.

“Nine months in, Joe left. Joe kinda offered an invitation to come to REVOLT,” said Ak via Twitch. “I’m a be honest with you, I wasn’t with it… Listen, I’m not Rory and I’m not [Mal]. It should be very evident what I built because them bum ass n*ggas are struggling. Facts! I’m gonna be aight. You know what I like about what Joe did? Joe making millions, he don’t care. You see them little bum ass n*ggas that y’all be like Rory and Mini Mal? Them n*ggas is living like check-to-check. Them n*ggas is really down bad. That was never me.”

RELATED ARTICLES

©