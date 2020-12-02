DJ Akademiks Calls Rory & Mal ‘Bum Ass N*ggas’

DJ Akademiks may be moving on from Complex, but his dislike of Joe Budden Podcast cohosts, Rory and Mal, has not died down.

“Nine months in, Joe left. Joe kinda offered an invitation to come to REVOLT,” said Ak via Twitch. “I’m a be honest with you, I wasn’t with it… Listen, I’m not Rory and I’m not [Mal]. It should be very evident what I built because them bum ass n*ggas are struggling. Facts! I’m gonna be aight. You know what I like about what Joe did? Joe making millions, he don’t care. You see them little bum ass n*ggas that y’all be like Rory and Mini Mal? Them n*ggas is living like check-to-check. Them n*ggas is really down bad. That was never me.”

Akademiks says his time with Complex was never about the money.

“I pulled up to his crib in a $180,000 car. G-Wagon. Facts! I got that from YouTube. I was doing really well, I was making $100,000 a month. We went to Complex, they were giving us $10,000 for–it was supposed to be a weekly show,” he said.