Deshaun Watson wants Texans to re-sign Will Fuller

Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller, enjoying the best season of his five-year NFL tenure, shocked the football community on Monday evening when he confirmed that he received a six-game suspension for a violation of the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy.

The fifth-year option of Fuller’s contract will expire during his ban, and Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson made it clear while speaking with reporters on Wednesday that he wants one of his favorite targets to stay put.

“That’s very important,” Watson said when asked about Houston potentially re-signing Fuller, per Sarah Barshop of ESPN. “That’s definitely one guy that I’m going to be working on this last month and offseason, for sure.”

Watson added:

“Will knows that we all love him. He always do the right thing and then one slip-up just got popped. But we always going to have his back. Will’s my brother. The whole organization knows that too. And you know, make sure that we get him back for next year, especially in this organization.”

Fuller began December leading the Texans with 53 catches, 879 receiving yards, and eight receiving touchdowns. He’s second on the club with 75 targets.

Regardless of where Fuller signs, he will miss Week 1 of the 2021 campaign due to the terms of his suspension.