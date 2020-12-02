Daimler, Foton say will start making Mercedes Benz trucks in China By

© . FILE PHOTO: The Daimler logo is seen before the Daimler annual shareholder meeting in Berlin,



BEIJING/SHANGHAI () – Germany’s Daimler AG (DE:) and its China commercial vehicle partner Beiqi Foton Motor Co Ltd will invest 3.8 billion yuan ($579.21 million) to make Mercedes Benz-branded heavy duty trucks in Beijing, the companies said on Wednesday.

Kelley Platt, the joint venture’s CEO, made the announcement at a company event. Zhang Xiyong, general manager at BAIC Group, parent of Foton, announced the investment amount. The companies added that production will start in two years.

reported that the companies had such a plan last month.