Cyber Week Roomba Deals 2020: Best iRobot Vacuum Sales

If you’re searching for the best remaining Cyber Monday bargains on robot vacuum cleaners that have continued to Cyber Week, be sure to check the deals for iRobot’s Roomba robotic vacuums, the best-known and bestselling brand. Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon all have Cyber Week deals on Roomba vacuum cleaner models but the sales are ending soon and quantities are limited on some models, so don’t delay. Now that Black Friday and Cyber Monday are official over, many deals continue through Cyber Week sales. There has never been a better time to buy a robot vacuum on the cheap. You can expect to find major discounts on some of the best Roombas this year, which include earlier-generation models, as well as some of the newest iRobot robot vacuums on the market.

If you’re looking for the best remaining Cyber Week robot vacuum deals but also want to check out other brands, the major retailers have sales on other robot vacuums to help you comparison shop.

Best Cyber Week Roomba deals

Some of the hottest continuing Cyber Week deals are a Roomba S9 deal and a Roomba 675 deal. See more discounts below:

How to choose a Roomba robot vacuum

With more than a dozen of the best Roomba robot vacuum models discounted during Cyber Week, you may wonder how to choose a robot vacuum that will be right for your home. Robot vacuums change lives for the better, and many people’s needs are handled pretty well with entry-level models such as the Roomba 614 or Roomba 675. Those vacuums have enough power for cleaning hard floors and carpeting in average-sized homes. If you’re looking to get particular, look for differences in battery run times, navigation technology, and mapping capabilities.

As you move up in the Roomba lineup, models such as the Roomba e5, Roomba e6 and, Roomba 891 add Wi-Fi connectivity, upgraded features for handling pet hair, and more advanced mapping. The iRobot Roomba i3 Plus is a powerful and popular midlevel model. The latest and most advanced Roombas, such as the Roomba i7+ and Roomba s9+, have smart mapping capabilities, including room naming and automatic dirt disposal to empty their dustbins while recharging. Top models can also coordinate with the iRobot Brava Jet robot to mop your floors after vacuuming.

Should you buy a Roomba?

Don’t hesitate when you see a killer price on a Roomba this year. Cyber Week comprises the last big sale each year, and retailers this year started advertising their Black Friday and Cyber Week Roomba deals at the beginning of the month, much earlier than in past years. The pandemic not only increased the demand for products that make home life easier, productive, and more entertaining, but retailers faced a massive change as online shopping grew even faster than expected in the shift from in-store shopping. When you search websites for remaining Cyber Week Roomba deals, remember that Cyber Week is different this year and, if you hesitate, the massive demand may take your dream Roomba out of inventory. We don’t know for sure what 2021 will bring, but you can count on prices going back up when Cyber Week to a close.

How much should you spend on a Roomba?

There are three relatively basic Roombas on sale for less than $200, which is pretty amazing. For example, the Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum is currently on sale for $179, discounted from it’s usual $280 price. Those sub-$200 prices may not last, but we saw them on Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, and Target. Robot vacuums, including Roombas and Instant Pots, are two product categories retailers use to compete on prices, but those prices can change multiple times during the same day. If you want one of the mid-range to top Roomba models, we’ve already seen deals where prices go up and down, so our advice is, if you find a deal with a $200 to $300 discount on your dream Roomba, snap it up. For example, the iRobot Roomba i7+ (7550) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal, which normally costs $1,000, is on sale on Amazon for $599, a $401 savings. That deal is one of the best we’ve seen this year.

Are any Roomba deals too good to be true?

The remaining Cyber Week Roomba deals include some of the best discounts of the year, but we advise you to be careful to check any deal you’re about to buy with Roombas or any other product. Many retailers sell order models and overstocked inventory during Cyber Week alongside the newest products. You can score excellent deals on earlier models, but not all deals take model year into account. Do your diligence to be sure you know what you’re buying. Be wary of countdown timers and other techniques used to pressure buyers to make fast purchases.

