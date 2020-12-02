Cyber Week Instant Pot Deals 2020: Sales on Pressure Cookers

Cyber Monday is done, but you can still find awesome Instant Pot deals during Cyber Week as major online retailers continue to hold to Cyber Monday prices. Instant Pots are among the most popular home-cooking appliances, especially during big sales like this year’s Cyber Week event. Cyber Week sales have become just as big as other major sales events such as Black Friday and Prime Day, and all of the major retailers are ready to offer up more deals. We pulled together this year’s best continuing Cyber Week deals on Instant Pots from Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, and other major online retailers. Please note that some Instant Pot models have sold out, but there are still several models available starting at or near $50. We’re checking often to keep the deals up-to-date for price and availability below.

In addition to continuing Cyber Week Instant Pot deals, we also rounded up the best remaining Cyber Week Air Fryer deals, just in case you can’t get enough of small appliances.

Best Cyber Week Instant Pot deals

One of the hottest sales today is an Instant Pot Max deal going on at Amazon. See more discounts below:

How to choose an Instant Pot

With the wide range of Cyber Week kitchen sales, how do you know which of the best Instant Pots you should buy? You can start with this link to researching what is an Instant Pot. Follow up by reading our experts’ advice on which Instant Pot to buy. The first consideration should be what size to buy because that decision can eliminate some models. Instant Pots are available in three sizes. Three-quart models, sometimes called Minis, are typically considered the right size for one, two, or, possibly, three people. The 6-quart Instant Pots, which are the most popular by far, are suitable for most families with three to five people. If you have a large family or regularly cook for a group of six people or more, an 8-quart Instant Pot model is your best choice.

When you know the size Instant Pot you want, it makes sense to consider the various models. There are feature updates in newer Instant Pot generations, but the more significant difference is in the number of cooking functions. Instant Pots have at least six or seven functions, which means, at a minimum, any Instant Pot can be used as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, steamer, rice cooker, and warmer, as well as for sautéing. Other models, which increase in price, have seven to eleven functions, with added capabilities as yogurt making, cake making, sterilizing, and even air frying. Unless you’re looking for a specific cooking function not included in the basic models, such as sous vide cooking with the Instant Pot Max, most home cooks will get a lot of use from a basic model such as the Instant Pot Duo 60. We can also suggest the best Instant Pot recipes you can make right now, as soon as you select and buy one. You can also check our take on how to use an Instant Pot to make just about anything.

Are any Instant Pot deals too good to be true?

Cyber Week Instant Pot deals are great, but check any deal you’re about to buy to be sure it’s the best. Retailers use Cyber Week to sell older inventory as well as the latest models. Generally speaking, not every Cyber Week deal is always a great deal, so take some time to do your diligence when shopping. Don’t allow yourself to be pressured by countdown timers or other techniques for fast sales. One thing about Instant Pots that is different than with many products, is that even if a retailer is selling an inventory of some of the earliest models, those were the appliances that won the hearts and loyalty of cooks around the world, so if the price is right, there’s no compelling reason to hesitate.

Want to shop around? Here are the best KitchenAid appliance deals continuing into Cyber Week. You can also go all out with a smart kitchen, starting with these remaining Cyber Week Keurig deals.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase. may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors’ Recommendations

























