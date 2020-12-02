Cyber Week Bluetooth Speaker Deals 2020: Bose and JBL

The day itself is over, but there are still some Cyber Week deals to be had, so move fast to snap up a last-minute discount on a new Bluetooth speaker from top brands like JBL, Marshall, Bose, or Anker. Here, we’ve rounded up all the best Cyber Week Bluetooth speaker deals you can still shop, so you don’t have to traipse all over the internet to track them down. We went in search of the biggest discounts from the most reputable brands and we found some great deals.

If it’s audio that’s on your mind, perhaps check out these remaining Cyber Monday Week deals as well, or if you’re an Apple fan, these Cyber Monday Week deals. You’ll want to shop now if you want your favorite items to arrive by Christmas or the holidays. Delivery dates for items purchased now are already stretching well into next month, so it’s only a matter of time until late December and early 2021 will be the expected arrival time for treasured purchases.

Best Cyber Week Bluetooth speaker deals

How to choose a Bluetooth speaker

There are hundreds of Bluetooth speakers on sale — how do you know which one is right for you? To make it easier, we’ve outlined our very best Bluetooth speakers for 2020. Our top pick for 2020 is the Marshall Emberton. It’s got an amazing aesthetic, like a real little Marshall amplifier, and while it might be without some of the bells and whistles of other brands, its sound is pretty unbeatable. The fundamentals here excel: A 360-degree sound pattern with deep bass and a 20-hour battery life. It’s also the company’s smallest speaker to date. There’s also a nifty and helpful LED battery display and super-fast USB-C charging, so you can keep the party (or podcasts) going all day — or night long.

Fighting the Marshall Emberton for the top spot are Bluetooth speakers that prioritize price, sound quality, ruggedness, and portability. This last one can be a key for many users on the go, and for that reason, we suggest the small yet substantial Ultimate Ears Wonderboom, which has none of the small sound issues other mini speakers do. If you want something more affordable, look to the Anker Soundcore Flare Mini which offers some LED panache with its 360-degree sound, for less. On the other end of things, there’s the Bose Home Speaker 500, which comes at a premium price point (though less during Cyber Week) because of its sound quality and support for multi-room audio and smart assistants. Finally, there’s the tough guy — the JBL Flip 5 — which is a durable speaker you can take with you anywhere; it’s not only one of the best waterproof Bluetooth speakers, it can also really stand up to a beating.

And if you’re looking for an affordable option, take a look at our roundup of the best Bluetooth speakers under $100.

How much should you spend on a Bluetooth speaker?

Bluetooth speakers are a category with a huge range of prices. You’ll find cheap, portable speakers for as little as $20, or expensive, high-end speakers for as much as $200 or above. How much you should spend really depends on both how often you intend to use your speaker and on how much you care about audio quality. If you’re looking for something to use once every few months for a casual day at the beach, you can find perfectly acceptable speakers for less than $50. But if you’re an audiophile who wants great sound to be available wherever you go, you’ll need to spend on the higher end to find something that satisfies you.

Are any Bluetooth speaker deals too good to be true?

With so many Bluetooth speaker deals available on different sites across the internet, you might find some deals which seem too good to be true. Many different brands manufacture Bluetooth speakers, including reputable brands like JBL or Marshall, but also including a bunch of smaller brands you’ve never heard of. You need to be careful when choosing a deal to ensure that you get a good quality product and something that’s worth the money you’re spending.

That’s why here at we carefully curate only the best deals from trusted retailers, so you can shop with confidence and be sure that you’re getting a decent quality Bluetooth speaker from a trustworthy retailer with a decent returns policy.

