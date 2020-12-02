Coronavirus Vaccine Could Be Ready in a Few Weeks, Says Johnson

I’m here at Wockhardt, who are going to be making, we hope, the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. And they have incredible capacity here to make up to 350 million doses a year. And, you know, this could — if we’re lucky, if everything goes right — this could be available just in a few weeks. What we need now is the approvals. No vaccine has yet got — this must be stressed — no vaccine has yet got M.H.R.A. approval. But we’re obviously hoping that both the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine will get approved in the course of the next few days and weeks. We can’t afford to take our foot off the throat of the beast, to take our foot off the gas. We can’t afford to let it out of control again. So the tiering system is tough, but it’s designed to be tough and to keep it under control. I particularly understand the frustration of the hospitality sector that has borne so much, and been through so much in the last few months. And we will do everything we can, as we have been doing, to protect and to encourage that sector throughout the weeks and months ahead.