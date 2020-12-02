Cop out: Several top police officers fired over alleged corruption

The seven members were among 16 people initially arrested on 4 June during a pre-dawn operation.

They were arrested on multiple charges, which included fraud, corruption, theft and money laundering.

They include two senior managers at the level of brigadier, two colonels, a lieutenant colonel and two civilian employees.

The seven members were among 16 people initially arrested on 4 June during a pre-dawn operation. They were arrested by an Anti-Corruption Task Team set up in 2017 by national police commissioner General Khehla John Sitole.

Among the 16 arrested people were a former lieutenant general, three brigadiers, colonels, civilian employees and six private citizens. They were arrested on multiple charges, which included fraud, corruption, theft and money laundering.

Though all the accused in this matter are currently subjected to criminal prosecution, the seven police members attended internal disciplinary hearings, were found guilty and subsequently dismissed, Naidoo said.

They are Brigadier Jabez Naidoo, 49, Brigadier Lesetja David Mogotlane, 57, Colonel Thomas Dumisani Marima, 50, Lieutenant Colonel Veeran Naipal, 47, Lieutenant Colonel Alpheus Nkosibanke Makhetha, 46, administration clerk Jacoba Havenga, 49, and Marcell Duan Marney, 33.

Sitole has reiterated that police management is committed to rooting out corruption in the police, “irrespective of the rank or position a member holds within the service”.

“I continue to urge members to desist from any form of criminality or corruption as such actions will do nothing more than bring an abrupt end to one’s freedom and career,” Sitole said.

