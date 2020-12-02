Colin Mochrie Whose Line Is It Anyway Appreciation

The points may not have mattered, but Colin certainly did!
Welcome back to , where the posts are all lists and the comments deeply matter! Recently, we took a look at some of the most classic moments from my personal favorite comfort show, Whose Line Is It Anyway?, and I was delighted to see how many people shared my passion for the show!
But — while I was working on that post — I quickly realized I had a favorite member of the cast: Colin Mochrie*. He’s truly the best of the best, and his bits on the show stand out as being some of the most iconic comedic moments in TV history! Yeah, I said it!
So, with that in mind, here are just A FEW of Colin’s countless best moments throughout the show’s multiple runs for your viewing pleasure:
1.
The time he gave us this absolute CLASSIC:
2.
The time he gifted us this iconic pun:
3.
Oh, and this OTHER iconic pun:
4.
Y’all, this man was the MASTER OF PUNS:
6.
The time he read the president for filth:
7.
The time he murdered everyone with a single “Meow”:
8.
The time he revealed this plot twist:
9.
The time he made sure to kiss every single cast member:
10.
The time he insulted Wayne’s birth:
12.
The time he made things ~inappropriate~:
13.
And this OTHER time he made things ~inappropriate~:
14.
No, seriously, Colin often made things SUPER ~inappropriate~:
15.
The time he stuck up for Ryan during a mean hoedown:
16.
The time he asked life’s ultimate question:
17.
The time he straight-up got the hook from Ryan:
19.
The time he made this very natural, clean connection:
20.
The time he did this excellent callback to a previous mistake Drew made:
21.
The time he really just WAS NOT into Brad:
23.
The time he gave us this terrifying visual:
24.
And finally — the time he delivered this simple, yet inspiring, retort:
Well, there ya have it! What was your favorite Colin moment? Who’s your favorite Whose Line? cast member? Share all of your thoughts in the comments below!
