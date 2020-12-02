CoinShares on By Cointelegraph

‘You might get fired if you don’t own Bitcoin’: CoinShares on



CoinShares chair and former JP Morgan commodity trader Danny Masters told that the financial landscape has changed to the point where not having exposure to could be a riskier move for portfolio managers than in it.

Interviewed on Power Lunch, the head of the digital asset management firm referred to the fact that in the past it was seen as risky for asset managers working in institutions to put money into Bitcoin. But he claimed that the “perceived career-risk for having Bitcoin in your institutional portfolio, as a portfolio manager, is fast migrating into a career-risk for not having Bitcoin in your portfolio, and that’s a really stunning development.”

