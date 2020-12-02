China’s CBDC may hurt Macau’s casinos By Cointelegraph

‘If the water’s too clean there’ll be no fish’: China’s CBDC may hurt Macau’s casinos
China’s central bank digital currency is expected to further exacerbate Macau’s declining gambling revenues.
According to a Dec. 2 article from Bloomberg, junkets — Macau businesses that act as middlemen to facilitate visits by China’s high-roller gamblers — claim their clients are looking to other jurisdictions due to concerns the digital yuan will be introduced to Macau’s embattled gambling sector.
