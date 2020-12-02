China says U.S. is adopting discriminating policies on Chinese firms By

BEIJING () – China said on Wednesday that the United States is adopting discriminating policies towards Chinese firms, in response to the U.S. House of Representatives backing a bill that could block Chinese firms from U.S. securities markets.
China firmly opposes politicising securities regulation, foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a regular briefing.
The U.S. House of Representatives is expected to pass legislation this week that could prevent some Chinese companies from listing their shares on U.S. exchanges unless they adhere to U.S. auditing standards, congressional aides said on Tuesday.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.