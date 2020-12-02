Broncos fine QBs for COVID-19 protocol violations

The NFL has made one thing quite clear since the 2020 season began — follow COVID-19 protocols or be fined for violations. The Denver Broncos took discipline into their own hands, though, following Jeff Driskel’s positive coronavirus test and the blatant disregard for protocols from Drew Lock, Brett Rypien and Blake Bortles.

Broncos head coach Vic Fangio admitted earlier in the week that all four quarterbacks could face some sort of punishment from the team. That much was made clear on Wednesday when Fangio announced each player was fined an undisclosed amount for their actions.

All four QBs missed Sunday’s 31-3 loss to the New Orleans Saints due to violations, a game in which practice squad wide receiver Kendall Hinton had to start at quarterback, per Pro Football Talk.

After Driskel tested positive, Lock, Rypien and Bortles reportedly weren’t cooperative with contact tracers from the NFL and NFLPA. Although they were already fined by the team, more punishment could be coming from the league offices.

Last weekend’s incident wasn’t the first COVID-19-related violation from the Broncos organization. The team and Fangio were both fined earlier in the season for mask violations. Considering this is their second issue, the league could end up taking one of their draft picks.