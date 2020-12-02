BREAKING | Gauteng Premier David Makhura reshuffles his executive, Parks Tau returns as MEC

Gauteng Premier David Makhura has announced that Nomathemba Mokgethi will replace Bandile Masuku as Health MEC.

Mokgethi will move from the social development portfolio to take over the embattled health department, which has been without a head for months.

Nomathemba Mokgethi. @GautengProvince

Makhura reshuffled his executive on Wednesday, announcing that Deputy Cogta Minister Parks Tau was appointed Gauteng Economic Development MEC. He will replace MEC Morakane Mosupyoe.

Tau is expected to leave Parliament and will be sworn in at the provincial legislature next week.

More to follow.