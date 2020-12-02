Braunwyn Windham-Burke’s Husband Declares His Support for Her After She Came Out as Lesbian

Instagram

‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’ star claims in a new interview that it took her decades to be able to be comfortable in her own skin as a member of the LGBTQIA-plus community.

–

Braunwyn Windham-Burke could still find an ally in her husband of over 20 years in the wake of her shocking revelation about her sexual orientation. Shortly after “The Real Housewives of Orange County” star publicly came out as lesbian, Sean Burke took to social media to declare his undying support for her.

On Wednesday, December 2, Sean made use of Instagram Story to share his reaction to his reality star wife’s candid confession. Posting a throwback photo of them, he simply declared, “I love you. I’m proud of you. And I support you. Always. @braunwynwindhamburke.”

Sean Burke declared his support for Braunwyn Windham-Burke after she came out as lesbian.

Braunwyn herself came clean about her sexuality in an interview with GLAAD. “I like women. I’m gay. I’m a member of the LGBTQIA+ community. I’m a lesbian,” she first spilled. “It has taken me 42 years to say that but I am so proud of where I am right now. I’m so happy where I am. To be able to be comfortable in my own skin after so long is just so nice.”

The TV personality went on to address her on-screen kiss with her former “RHOC” co-star Tamra Judge. “I had a scene with Tamra that everyone kind of talked about,” she stated. “When we were getting ready for the reunion I was talking to a producer that I trust a lot, his name was James, and he said, ‘How do you feel about this? Was it a drunken mistake or is this a part of who you are?’ And I said, ‘This is who I am.’ ”

“When I went to the reunion last year I kind of started baby-stepping into, ‘This is who I am. I like women.’ I was testing the waters with my friends, my cast, my family,” she continued sharing her side of the story. “It was actually really well-received. No one really bad in an eye.”

Braunwyn further claimed that her sobriety had something to do with her self-acceptance. “I know there’s a correlation between the two,” she pointed out. “I know when you get sober and you start doing the work that goes into that, you start realizing a lot of the reasons you drank had to do with who you were on the inside.”





Braunwyn, who shares seven children with Sean, claimed that the two of them “plan on staying married” despite sleeping in separate bedroom. “We’re in the same house, raising the kids together. He’s my best friend,” she dished. “He knows the girl I’m dating, her name is Kris. I mean, we go to parties together! She came over the other night, hung out with the family, had dinner with us. I mean, it’s only as weird as you make it.”