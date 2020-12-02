Bhad Bhabie Apologizes For Asking ‘Who Wants To Be Black?’

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
6

Bhad Bhabie has apologized for an offensive rant where she asked, “who wants to be Black?”

“Y’all say that I ‘try to be Black’ because I…maybe [the] reason is because I grew up in the hood. Tarzan, right? The story of Tarzan,” she said on Instagram Live back in April. . “I used darker foundation. Lil Kim uses foundation that — no disrespect toward Lil Kim, I’m actually a fan of hers. No disrespect to her – but the girl wears foundation that’s too light for her face.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR