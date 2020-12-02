Bhad Bhabie Apologizes For Asking ‘Who Wants To Be Black?’

Bhad Bhabie has apologized for an offensive rant where she asked, “who wants to be Black?”

“Y’all say that I ‘try to be Black’ because I…maybe [the] reason is because I grew up in the hood. Tarzan, right? The story of Tarzan,” she said on Instagram Live back in April. . “I used darker foundation. Lil Kim uses foundation that — no disrespect toward Lil Kim, I’m actually a fan of hers. No disrespect to her – but the girl wears foundation that’s too light for her face.”

She added: “Who wants to be Black? I don’t understand that! I just can’t comprehend it.”

Viewers did not take her comments well. She has since offered up an apology.

BHAD BHABIE APPEARS ON DR PHIL

“I apologize to anyone who was offended by what I said. It was not meant how it was taken. I would like for y’all to understand that I didn’t mean it in a bad way I was saying it like ‘who are you talking about’ not meaning it’s bad to be that,” she said in the new video. “This is the last time I will defend myself on this topic y’all can twist whatever you want but I know what I truly meant.”