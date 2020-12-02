Best Cyber Week PlayStation Deals 2020: PS4 and PS5

Cyber Monday is over, but gamers still have the chance to take advantage of different kinds of Cyber Week deals for the PlayStation. Make sure to pay attention to the amazing offers from retailers to avoid missing out on great discounts. For PlayStation fans, this means seizing the opportunity to buy the PlayStation 4 or further expand your console’s library, even while the PlayStation 5 continues to generate massive hype.

Retailers still offer PlayStation 4 deals, including for PlayStation accessories, PlayStation games, and PlayStation Plus subscriptions, as not all gamers will be making the jump to the PlayStation 5 right away. Whether you choose the PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5, you should take advantage of these last-minute Cyber Week gaming deals as soon as you can — there are no guarantees stock will remain available for long!

Best Cyber Week PlayStation deals

How to choose a PlayStation

The PlayStation 5 launched two models on November 12, namely the standard edition with an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive, and the Digital Edition that ditches the disc drive in exchange for a lower price. Aside from that, and the slight design change due to the missing disc drive, there’s no difference between the two PlayStation 5 versions.

If you are choosing between the disc drive-equipped standard PlayStation 5 or going disc-less with the Digital Edition, there are a few things to consider. First and foremost is the stability of your internet connection at home, as the Digital Edition will have a greater reliance on its online capabilities since you will be downloading your games. You also need to think about whether you want a physical CD collection, or if you’re fine with a digital catalog for your games.

If budget permits, you should go for the standard PlayStation 5, especially since it offers backward compatibility with most PlayStation 4 games, so you won’t miss out if you didn’t get the chance to play the console’s classics. However, that doesn’t mean that the PlayStation 4 is no longer a good buy. With its portfolio of exclusives that include The Last of Us Remastered, The Last of Us Part II, Spider-Man, God of War, Final Fantasy VII Remake, Horizon: Zero Dawn, and many more, you won’t be running out of games to play on the PlayStation 4 any time soon.

The PlayStation 4 is also available in two models, namely the PlayStation 4 Slim and the PlayStation 4 Pro. If you are set on buying a PlayStation 4, you should aim to buy the PlayStation 4 Pro, as it comes with a CPU and GPU boost. It also maximizes support for 4K gaming.

If you already own the PlayStation 4 and you’re not yet planning to upgrade to the PlayStation 5, there are still many ongoing Cyber Week deals to watch for. You can add to your library of games or buy accessories such as controllers to further expand your PlayStation 4 arsenal. You can also choose to subscribe to the PlayStation Plus membership to enable online multiplayer and gain access to tons of free games.

