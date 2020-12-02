Best Cyber Monday Wireless Keyboard Deals 2020: Apple, Logitech, Razer

Black Friday weekend ended a couple days ago, and with the biggest retail weekend of the year finished, now is the time for shoppers still hungry for bargains to sink their jaws into some extended Cyber Monday deals and ongoing Cyber Week sales. The vast majority of holiday shoppers are hopping online in 2020 to do their gift buying (for very good reasons), so retailers are increasingly stretching their Cyber Monday sales into a week-long event. That means that now is still the best time before the end of the year to find great discounts on brand-name gadgets and gear — including some hot Cyber Monday wireless keyboard deals.

To help you find the perfect one for your needs and budget, we’ve put together a handy roundup of the best extended Cyber Monday wireless keyboard deals still up for grabs, along with a quick guide on how to choose the right model for your work and/or gaming setup. We’ve gleaned our picks from all the major online retailers including Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart, and others, and we’ve also scoured the internet for the best Cyber Monday wireless mouse deals and the best Cyber Monday Bluetooth speaker deals so that you can give your desktop workstation a complete wire-free makeover.

Best Cyber Monday wireless keyboard deals

How to choose a wireless keyboard

Looking for a new wireless keyboard but don’t know where to start? Read on and we’ll tell you what to look for. As always, your first port of call should always be knowing your budget. Don’t overspend and you’ll be that much more likely to enjoy whatever you snap up.

Now that you’ve got that out of the way, how do you plan on using your wireless keyboard? Check out our best wireless keyboards guide if you want a general overview, but it’s worth knowing that, generally, keyboards come down to one of a few different types.

If you’re planning on typing a lot on your keyboard, whether for work or study, then an ergonomic keyboard is a great bet. Its focus is on avoiding placing too much stress on your hands with some wireless keyboards also including built-in wrist rests to make things even more comfortable. Ergonomic keyboards can look big and clunky so you’ll need appropriate desk space, but it’s worth it if it means your hands and wrists are supported during a busy day’s work. One of our top picks for a non-clunky, ergonomic option is the Microsoft Sculpt Ergonomic Keyboard.

If you’re looking to improve your gaming sessions, then a gaming keyboard is useful. Wireless gaming keyboards have low lag times, high battery life, and reliable connectivity. After all, you can’t afford to be slowed down while gaming, right? Many gaming keyboards also have RGB lights, which look cool in your gaming setup but may affect battery life. It’s worth checking out how the keyboard is laid out, too, to ensure it fits into how you play your games. A mechanical keyboard is a sweet spot here, too, with higher accuracy. We’re big fans of the Logitech G915, but any Logitech keyboard is pretty great.

And what about batteries for that wireless keyboard and mouse? You might want to check if your combo has an in-built rechargeable battery like the Logitech MX Keys 3, or if it uses disposable batteries, like most common budget keyboards on our list today.

Finally, if you simply need a light and compact wireless keyboard, then a portable keyboard is perfect. These are small devices that don’t offer many features, but they’re ideal if you want to use a wireless keyboard occasionally or hook it up to a mobile device. One of our best picks is the Arteck HB030B because it’s super thin and light, plus it even has backlighting if you want to use it in the dark.

How much should you pay for a wireless keyboard?

Wireless keyboards can be very affordable, especially if you are just out for something basic. You can pay as little as $20 from a reliable name like Philips or Microsoft. While these keyboards will not come with many bells and whistles, they get the job done for minimal outlay.

Spend all day everyday typing? You might want to look into getting a wireless mechanical keyboard. While these are undoubtedly more expensive, frequently rising above $100, their mechanical switches can provide a much more comfortable experience than the traditional rubber dome switch used by more affordable alternatives. After hours on end of typing, your fingers will thank you.

The other thing to consider is whether you want to use a keyboard with multiple devices. Some vendors offer devices that can switch between connected peripherals at the touch of a button, which is especially useful if you need to switch between typing on a computer and a tablet, for example. These keyboards can cost anywhere from $20 to $75 depending on whether you just need a compact option or a full layout with a number pad, how sturdy you need it to be, and more.

Are any wireless keyboard deals too good to be true?

Considering Cyber Monday is one of the biggest sale events of the year, it should not be surprising that some deals are better than others. Many retailers use Cyber Monday and Cyber Week as an excuse to slap a big price cut on the old and outdated stock just to get rid of it. That means you need to be careful — read reviews and check the specs to make sure you are not buying an outdated device that doesn’t meet your needs.

The other thing you need to be aware of is the range of high-pressure tactics used by some retailers to strong-arm you into a rushed sale. Some use countdown timers or warnings that other customers are looking at the same product as you to ratchet up the pressure. Don’t panic — if a deal is not tempting or is not right for you, it doesn’t matter how many other people are looking at it. Take your time and go in armed with your research. It will make finding the perfect deal much more satisfying.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase. may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors’ Recommendations

























