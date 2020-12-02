Best Cyber Monday Gaming Headset Deals 2020: Razer and Turtle Beach

Cyber Monday may be over, but Cyber Week deals remain online, and there’s no shortage of Cyber Week gaming headset deals that are still available to choose from on brands like SteelSeries, HyperX, Astro Gaming, Logitech, and more. The best time to buy is now, as once these deals are gone, they’re gone for good.

These last-minute Cyber Week gaming headset deals are part of this year’s Cyber Week gaming deals, which will help you utterly dominate your competition and get the most immersive experience from your favorite games. However, since items ordered now may take a few weeks to be delivered, you should act fast if you want your items to arrive by Christmas or the holidays. To make sure you get the gaming headset that you want as soon as possible, don’t hesitate and check out as soon as you can.

Best Cyber Week gaming headset deals

How to choose a gaming headset

In terms of Cyber Week discounts, there are nearly as many gaming headsets out there as there are gamers, so the question becomes how to narrow them down. Don’t worry, we’ve got you, with our guide to the best gaming headsets for 2020. Our top pick is the Steelseries Arctis Pro, which is ideal for the gamer who wants a bespoke experience with top performance and a sleek, subtle design. It has high res components for remarkably realistic gameplay, and its uniquely understated design makes it indistinguishable from top tier headphones. The sound quality is nearly unbeatable, and you can customize it to your heart’s content.

For beginner gamers, or just those who take a simpler approach to their headset, there’s the HyperX Cloud Revolver S, which is both versatile and incredibly easy to use; it comes ready with three types of connections. If you want to go more upmarket, we like the Astro Gaming A50, which is loaded to the brim with extra features, like virtual 7.1 surround sound, seamless wireless connection, and auto shutdown to prevent battery burnout. If wireless is your priority, look to the Logitech G533, which is not only wire-free but also has just incredible surround sound. If all of these sound a bit rich for your blood, check out Turtle Beach Recon 200, which can be used with absolutely everything: Xbox, PlayStation, PC, and even your phone.

How much should you spend on a gaming headset?

There are three key aspects you should focus on while shopping for a gaming headset: Microphone quality for multiplayer chats, sound output for a more immersive gaming experience, and comfort for those long gaming sessions. As long as the headset is rated well in these areas, you should be good to go, and these headsets generally don’t cost more than $100. From here, the cost goes up depending on what your preferences are. If you want a specific aesthetic and material or premium features like 7.1 surround sound, the price will shoot up even further.

Are any gaming headset deals too good to be true?

As with any online shopping, you should proceed with a bit of caution when buying gaming headsets from last-minute Cyber Week deals. Most retailers utilize major sales events to purge their older stock. This is great news if you are looking for your first gaming headset since you will likely be able to get a solid model for cheap. If however, you are looking for the newest state-of-the-art models, you may not be able to find as many great deals. Just be sure to check the specs of any gaming headset you’re considering to be sure you are getting exactly what you want.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase. may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors’ Recommendations

























