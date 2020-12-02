Australian Open 2021 | Novak Djokovic plans queried after US Open luxury house stay

Eyes are on world No.1 Novak Djokovic and his Australian Open plans, after the defending champion broke ranks with quarantine protocols at the US Open.

Rather than stay in the US Open’s nominated COVID-safe hotel in New York, the Long Island Marriott, Djokovic and his entourage stayed in a privately-rented house.

He was one of the few players to do so and the move was at Djokovic’s own expense. He reportedly paid $54,000 ($US40,000) to rent the house and ensure that it met the US Open’s coronavirus protocols, including the presence of 24-hour security.

Given that Djokovic has earned nearly $200 million in tennis from prize money alone, it was small potatoes for the extra comfort, but it was a controversial move to make in what was one of the world’s worst coronavirus hotspots.

While the Australian Open will allow players to stay wherever they like during the tournament, they will need to complete a two-week quarantine period upon arrival in Australia. Crown Promenade will reportedly be used as one quarantine hub, allowing players to stay in the hotel and be safely ferried elsewhere for preparation ahead of a likely February 8 start to the Grand Slam.

Players will be allowed out of their rooms for about five hours per day but otherwise, must stay cooped up in the quarantine hub. It is exactly the type of scenario that Djokovic rejected at the US Open but Victoria will not be willing to offer a New York-style compromise.

“It will be interesting to see what he does because at the US Open, Novak got a house,” top Australian coach Roger Rasheed told Radio on Thursday.

“They allowed him to have like a satellite hub, where he got a house, he had to facilitate it and actually put all the COVID conditions around it. That was at his cost … yes, he’s got the money.

“A lot of the guys like staying in houses, renting houses and actually having their team there; and [they’re] also travelling with big teams. It’s going to be a strange vibe.”

Djokovic has already been outspoken about the Australian Open, a tournament he has won a record eight times among his 17 Grand Slam titles.

“I hope that there is going to be support and understanding from the Victorian and Australian Government for the players and for Tennis Australia and that they will allow players to compete in the second week of quarantine,” he said at the ATP Finals.

“You will be able to have at least a tournament or two prior to the Australian Open, which for majority of the players is important. Having no official match before the Australian Open, before a Grand Slam, is a huge thing.”

Djokovic said during the US Open that he could not bring himself to stay in the tournament’s assigned hotel. Despite the significant expense of his house, he claimed that any player could have rented private accommodation.

“I am really grateful that I have an opportunity to stay in the house,” Djokovic said.

“As soon as there was a chance for us to choose to be in a house, we took it right away without thinking. I’m glad we did. It’s not the privilege of the top guys or girls. Anyone that wanted to spend money and stay in the house, he or she could have done that. … I know there’s very few players that have chosen to stay in a house, but it is a personal choice.

“Being in a hotel, you’re unable to open the window in the room. You constantly have to be with a mask indoors, outdoors, everywhere. You can’t really go out, spend time in the garden maybe outdoors.

“I saw the hotel. The hotel is not in a best position in terms of having nature around. It’s very close to the highway. Most of them are staying there. But I never spent a second thinking that I can stay in a hotel when I heard that I can have a chance to stay in a house.”

Novak Djokovic celebrates his 2020 Australian Open win, with ‘Melbourne’ front and centre. (Getty)

Yet Djokovic has said that he will do whatever is necessary to play at Melbourne Park and Rasheed believes that will be the prevailing sentiment among players.

“They’ve already been in quarantine hubs before, so it’s nothing new to them,” Rasheed said.

“For some of them, they’ll be thinking, ‘Wow, two weeks? That’s an extended period’. But they’re under our conditions, so they’ve got to follow protocol if they want to get here and play.”

Djokovic’s fellow Big Three members, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, did not play in the US Open but have indicated that they will travel Down Under for the Australian Open. Djokovic is the tournament’s defending champion.

The Serbian superstar has copped enormous criticism for his lax attitude towards COVID-19 this year.

He hosted the Adria Tour event during the global pandemic, which saw multiple players – including himself, plus his wife Jelena – catch the coronavirus. Djokovic and other players were seen partying shirtless in nightclubs during the event, which featured stands packed with people in defiance of social distancing.