Attorney General Says DOJ Found No Evidence Of Widespread Voter Fraud

President Trump suffered another crushing blow this week after Attorney General William Barr announced that the U.S. Justice Department has uncovered no evidence of widespread voter fraud that could change the outcome of the 2020 election.

Speaking to the Associated Press, Barr said that, “to date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have effected a different outcome in the election.”

It was reported that shortly after his announcement, he was summoned to the White House.

The White House released a statement after the DOJ’s announcement — accusing them of failing to properly investigate.

TRUMP’S WIG GETS SNATCHED BY THE WIND

“With all due respect to the Attorney General, there hasn’t been any semblance of a Department of Justice investigation,” the president’s lawyers wrote.

The DOJ says their investigation is ongoing.

“Some media outlets have incorrectly reported that the Department has concluded its investigation of election fraud and announced an affirmative finding of no fraud in the election. That is not what the Associated Press reported nor what the Attorney General stated,” a DOJ spokesperson said. “The Department will continue to receive and vigorously pursue all specific and credible allegations of fraud as expeditiously as possible.”