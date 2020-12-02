Attorney General Says DOJ Found No Evidence Of Widespread Voter Fraud

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
4

President Trump suffered another crushing blow this week after Attorney General William Barr announced that the U.S. Justice Department has uncovered no evidence of widespread voter fraud that could change the outcome of the 2020 election.

Speaking to the Associated Press, Barr said that, “to date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have effected a different outcome in the election.”

It was reported that shortly after his announcement, he was summoned to the White House.

The White House released a statement after the DOJ’s announcement — accusing them of failing to properly investigate.

