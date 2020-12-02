Arizona Metals Corp Appoints Michael Gentile, CFA as Strategic Advisor

Article content continued

While at Formula Growth, Michael was an early-stage investor in very successful mining and natural resource investments returning multiples of their original investments for their investors. In October 2018, Mr. Gentile retired from full time money management in order to be able to spend more time with his family. Subsequently, he has remained a very active investor in the mining space owning significant top 5 stakes in over 10 several small cap-mining companies. Michael is currently one of the largest shareholders and a strategic advisor of Radisson Mining Resources (RDS-V) since May 2019. In addition, Michael is the largest shareholder and has been a board member of Northern Superior Resources (SUP-V) since December 2019. He has been a director and major shareholder of Roscan Gold (ROS-V) since January 2020, and of Solstice Gold (SGC-V) since June 2020. Michael is currently one of Arizona Metal’s largest individual shareholders owning over 5 million shares of the company.

“I am extremely excited to join Arizona Metals as a strategic advisor and start collaborating with a Company where I feel that their flagship Kay Project has world class potential and ticks many of the boxes that I look for when making a significant investment in a mining company, namely competent management, low exploration risk, high grade, large scale, mining-friendly jurisdiction, exploration upside and attractive valuation”,commented Michael Gentile, CFA strategic advisor for Arizona.

“We are thrilled to have Michael on board as a strategic advisor to help more investors discover this exciting investment opportunity and also help Arizona Metals move the Kay Mine project forward. The upcoming Phase 2 drill program will target expanding the size of the Kay Mine deposit, and also discovering additional deposits on our claims; 2021 is shaping up to have the potential to be a transformational year for Arizona Metals”commented Marc Pais, President & CEO of Arizona Metals.

Arizona Metals further announces that, pursuant to the Company’s stock option plan, it has granted to Mr. Gentile stock options to acquire 500,000 shares at an exercise price of $0.68 per share for a term of three years expiring Nov 30, 2023. The stock options vest as to 150,000 on November 30, 2020, 150,000 on April 30, 2021, and 200,000 on November 30, 2021.

Figure 1. Section view looking North. The yellow dotted line marks a potential new zone of Au-rich Zn lenses. See Table 2 for constituent elements and grades of CuEq% and AuEq g/t.