Apple will be forced to sell iPhones with included power adapter in Brazil

While Apple has basically removed all accessories that come with new iPhones in the box, it was reported in October that the company had to keep shipping them with EarPods in France due to local laws. Something similar will happen in Brazil with the power adapter, as the Brazilian state of São Paulo decided that Apple is now required to sell new iPhones with the accessory.

The decision was reported yesterday by Folha de S.Paulo and confirmed today by Procon-SP, which is the public consumer protection agency of the São Paulo State. Procon-SP notified Apple in October asking the company for clarification on removing the power adapter from the iPhone box.

The public agency asked the company to prove that not including the charger with the iPhone would not harm its consumers and also what the real benefits would be to the environment. Apple responded to Procon-SP reinforcing its argument that most users already have a compatible charger and that the decision will reduce carbon emissions.

However, the Brazilian agency wasn’t happy with the response. According to Procon-SP, the power adapter is considered an essential component to use the product, and selling the iPhone without it is against the Brazilian Consumer Defense Code.

The agency claims that Apple hasn’t provided enough evidence that removing chargers from the box will help the environment and the company hasn’t guaranteed that it will offer the same technical support to consumers who have bought third-party chargers. Apple must respond to the decision by tomorrow, otherwise the company will be fined in Brazil.

Although this decision is exclusive to São Paulo State, Brazil’s National Consumer Secretary is also considering forcing Apple to sell the iPhones with the power adapter included in the box countrywide.

I wouldn’t be surprised if other countries follow the same path in forcing Apple to include the accessory in the iPhone box. What do you think of this decision? Let us know in the comments below.

