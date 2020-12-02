Apple updates Pro Display XDR firmware with new in-field recalibration

Apple today released another firmware update for its Pro Display XDR, which improves the stability of the external display and also adds some new features. This time, Display Firmware 4.2.30 adds in-field recalibration options to Macs with Pro Display XDR.

According to Apple, in-field recalibration lets users calibrate the Pro Display XDR for specific color workflows that require custom calibration by an in-house spectroradiometer. Pro Display XDR comes with several industry-standard color calibration profiles, including sRGB, BT.601, BT.709, and even P3-ST.2084 (HDR).

However, for users who need a specific calibration, they can now accurately recalibrate the Pro Display XDR. As the company shared in a new support article, Display Firmware 4.2.30 is now available for users running macOS Catalina 10.15.6 or later.

If your workflow is tuned to a specific target, you can fine-tune the calibration of your Apple Pro Display XDR. This lets you adjust the white point and luminance of your display to more precisely match your own in-house display calibration target.

The support article provides tips for users to accurately recalibrate the color profile of Pro Display XDR. Apple even offers a test pattern file that can be used to adjust the display. Users should perform all procedures in a controlled environment to avoid reflections on the screen during calibration.

You can download and install Display Firmware 4.2.30 through the Software Update menu in the System Preferences app. To check the current firmware version of your Pro Display XDR, click on the Apple menu, select About This Mac, click System Report, and then Graphics/Displays.

Apple says it can take up to 24 hours for the update to be available to all Mac users who own a Pro Display XDR.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out on YouTube for more Apple news: