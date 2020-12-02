Anushka Sharma has a special birthday wish for PK co-star Boman Irani

Anushka Sharma and Boman Irani were seen together on the big screen in Rajkumar Hirani’s PK. The film also starred Aamir Khan in the lead role. Boman played Anushka’s helpful boss in the film and today on his birthday Anushka wished him in a special way. Anushka took to her Instagram story to post a picture of him and captioned it saying, “Happy birthday Boman sir. Wish you all the happiness, joy and beautiful things in life.” Sweet! Isn’t it?

Boman even spoke to a leading daily about his birthday plans and said, “Every year we used to travel out of the city. We would go to another town with a whole group of 20-25 people but this year I don’t want to take any chances with the family, so we are driving down to Pune. Just the family, am keeping it to the house only as I have my three sisters in Pune who stay just 25 meters away from each other. It’s just a family thing otherwise, we usually do a bigger elaborate thing.” We wish the actor a very happy birthday.