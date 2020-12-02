Amazon WOW Salary Days sale: Discount on appliances, TVs and more – Latest News

Amazon WOW Salary Days sale is now live. The three-day sale started on December 1and is set to end on December 3. During the sale, the e-commerce site is offering discounts on appliances, TVs, furniture and more. Customers using Bank of Baroda credit cards and credit card EMI will get 10% instant discount up to Rs 1,500

Here are some of the top offers on large appliances, TVs, electronics and more.

Large Appliances



Up to 40% off on large appliances



Up to 35% off on best-selling washing machines



Refrigerators starting INR 6,490



Up to 35% off on Air Conditioners; Shop from top brands like Daikin, LG, Sanyo, Voltas & more



Up to 40% of on Microwaves



Up to 40% off on Chimneys for smoke free kitchens. Shop from top brands like Kaff, Elica,



Hindware, Faber & more

TVs



Up to 30% off on Televisions



Up to 25% off on 32 inch TVs

Up to 30% off on Android TVs

Home appliances



Up to 50% off Kitchen & home appliances



Irresistible offers on Mixer grinder, Water purifiers, geysers & more



Up to 40% off Geysers. Choose from selection of Instant and storage geysers.



Up to 40% off on Water purifiers and Geysers



Water purifiers starting INR 8,999; New Launch from Eureka Forbes – Aquaguard Marvel water



purifier



Mixer grinders from top brands such as Bajaj, Prestige and Bosch and more

Laptops & speakers



Latest soundbars from Boat, JBL, Mi and others Up to 30% off



Headphones Up to 50% off from Boat, Sony, JBL and others



Speakers Up to 50% off from top brands



Premium headphones and speakers from Bose, Sony, Harman Kardon. Up to 9 months No Cost



EMI.



DSLRs, Mirrorless & Point shoot cameras starting at INR 27,990 only. Up to 12 months No Cost



EMI

Up to 30% off on laptops



Up to 40% off on computer peripherals

Sports and fitness



Up to 50% off on Fitness equipment



Up to 40% off on cycles



Up to 50% off on fitness trackers