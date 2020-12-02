Amazon WOW Salary Days sale: Discount on appliances, TVs and more – Latest News

Isaac Novak
Amazon WOW Salary Days sale is now live. The three-day sale started on December 1and is set to end on December 3. During the sale, the e-commerce site is offering discounts on appliances, TVs, furniture and more. Customers using Bank of Baroda credit cards and credit card EMI will get 10% instant discount up to Rs 1,500

Here are some of the top offers on large appliances, TVs, electronics and more.

Large Appliances

Up to 40% off on large appliances

Up to 35% off on best-selling washing machines

Refrigerators starting INR 6,490

Up to 35% off on Air Conditioners; Shop from top brands like Daikin, LG, Sanyo, Voltas & more

Up to 40% of on Microwaves

Up to 40% off on Chimneys for smoke free kitchens. Shop from top brands like Kaff, Elica,

Hindware, Faber & more

TVs

Up to 30% off on Televisions

Up to 25% off on 32 inch TVs

Up to 30% off on Android TVs

Home appliances

Up to 50% off Kitchen & home appliances

Irresistible offers on Mixer grinder, Water purifiers, geysers & more

Up to 40% off Geysers. Choose from selection of Instant and storage geysers.

Up to 40% off on Water purifiers and Geysers

Water purifiers starting INR 8,999; New Launch from Eureka Forbes – Aquaguard Marvel water

purifier

Mixer grinders from top brands such as Bajaj, Prestige and Bosch and more

Laptops & speakers

Latest soundbars from Boat, JBL, Mi and others Up to 30% off

Headphones Up to 50% off from Boat, Sony, JBL and others

Speakers Up to 50% off from top brands

Premium headphones and speakers from Bose, Sony, Harman Kardon. Up to 9 months No Cost

EMI.

DSLRs, Mirrorless & Point shoot cameras starting at INR 27,990 only. Up to 12 months No Cost

EMI

Up to 30% off on laptops

Up to 40% off on computer peripherals

Sports and fitness

Up to 50% off on Fitness equipment

Up to 40% off on cycles

Up to 50% off on fitness trackers

