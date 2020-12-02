Airlines seek salvation in virus tests as Trudeau keeps border locked

Article content continued

The Alberta testing plan “is something we are very anxious to see the outcome of,” Curran said. “Peak season is many months away, but we have to send a very strong signal to our customers that we are going to be open in 2021.”

Testing Capacity

To sway the government, airlines are also doing their own research. WestJet is sponsoring a project to investigate rapid testing for domestic travellers at the Vancouver airport.

In Toronto, Air Canada helped finance a study that had incoming international travellers take three virus tests during their quarantine. According to an interim report released last month, 1 per cent of participants had COVID, with 70 per cent of cases detected on the first day and almost all of them by the seventh. That suggests quarantine times could be shortened.

“What this shows if that if we want to get travel restored we have to have more testing capacity and we have to start working on building it up now,” said Vivek Goel, the co-principal investigator of the study at McMaster HealthLabs.

One pending question is who will pay. WestJet passengers traveling from Alberta to Hawaii, for instance, will each disburse $150 (US$116) for tests, a price the airline negotiated with a lab.

Testing may not be the game changer the industry is hoping for if passengers have to shell out for it, said David Gillen, the director of the Centre for Transportation Studies at University of British Columbia. Economic uncertainty is already keeping a lid on domestic travel, even though it faces fewer restrictions than international flights, he said.

“The demand is not going to be back probably for a couple of years,” Gillen said.

