49ers’ Shanahan: Playing in Arizona ‘best scenario for us’

When Santa Clara County placed a ban on all contact sports for the next three weeks, the San Francisco 49ers were put in a pinch.

Without a place to call home, the Niners had to come up with a solution quickly, and that’s when they decided Arizona’s State Farm Stadium was the ideal location for the team’s upcoming home games. With Glendale being just a two-hour flight from California, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan revealed that Arizona was the best place for his team to call home.

“The best scenario for us and the most convenient for us right now with the situation presented is just getting out to Arizona, there’s a good setup there,” Shanahan said, according to ESPN’s Nick Wagoner. “The Cardinals have been awesome with us, everyone out there has been awesome with us. I do believe we have a really good setup there to make the best of it, and that’s where we’ll play our games, too.”

The 49ers are set to fly to Arizona on Wednesday afternoon and can return to California for the remainder of the season on Dec. 21, when Santa Clara County’s new rules expire. However, Shanahan’s squad also is prepared for a situation where they have to remain in Glendale for the remainder of the season.

Players are allowed to fly their families to Arizona and live with them for the next three weeks, though Shanahan reiterated that they’ll be expected to follow all of the COVID-19 protocols outlined by the league. They may even have to be more vigilant in a new environment.

San Francisco will host the Buffalo Bills on Dec. 7 and the Washington Football Team on Dec. 13 at State Farm Stadium. The 49ers will then travel to Dallas to take on the Cowboys before returning to Arizona for an away game against the Cardinals. They could potentially end the season away from Levi’s Stadium, too, against the Seattle Seahawks.