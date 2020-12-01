YouTube shares its 2020 top trending videos and creators in Canada

Like previous years, YouTube is sharing some of its top trending videos that helped entertain Canadians during this difficult year.
Top Trending Videos in Canada
- Mark Rober, Building the Perfect Squirrel Proof Bird Feeder
- Dream, Minecraft Speedrunner VS 3 Hunters GRAND FINALE
- Anonymotif, Justin Trudeau Sings “Speaking Moistly”
- Netflix is a Joke, 8:46 – Dave Chappelle
- NikkieTutorials, I’m Coming Out.
- America’s Got Talent, Golden Buzzer: 10-Year-Old Roberta Battaglia Sings Lady Gaga’s “Shallow” – America’s Got Talent 2020
- MrBeast, $250,000 Influencer Rock, Paper, Scissors Tournament
- JeffreeStar, We Broke Up.
- Dude Perfect, Quarantine Stereotypes
- Paris Hilton, The Real Story of Paris Hilton | This is Paris Official Documentary
YouTube is also sharing its top music videos in Canada as well that featured quite a bit of one of Toronto’s most well-known music artists, Drake.
Top Music Videos in Canada
- Future, Life is Good ft. Drake
- Tekashi 6ix9ine, Gooba
- Justin Bieber, Yummy
- Eminem, Godzilla ft. Juice WRLD
- Sidhu Moose Wala, Old Skool
- Cardi B, WAP ft. Megan Thee Stallion
- Drake, Toosie Slide
- DaBaby, ROCKSTAR ft Roddy Ricch
- Justin Bieber, Intentions ft. Quavo
- Drake, Laugh Now, Cry Later
On top of music videos and trending videos, YouTube also shared the top trending Canadian Creators as well as its top Breakout creators. One of which is Julie Nolke who’s videos about explaining the pandemic to your past self are hilarious at first until you realize there are three parts and will probably be a fourth. Hopefully, a vaccine comes out before she can make a fifth.
Top Canadian Creators
- MadFit (5M+ subscribers)
- The Hacksmith (10.9M+ subscribers)
- Linus Tech Tips (12.4M+ subscribers)
- AzzyLand (13.1M+ subscribers)
- Disguised Toast (2.93M+ subscribers)
Top Breakout Canadian Creators
- MadFit (5M+ subscribers)
- Disguised Toast (2.93M+ subscribers)
- Julie Nolke (746K subscribers)
- Graser (1.96M+ subscribers)
- Heather Robertson (1.05M+ subscribers)