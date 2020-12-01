Your Wednesday Briefing

In England, a rebellion over coronavirus restrictions

Less than a year after Prime Minister Boris Johnson of Britain won a landslide election victory, he faces a significant revolt from his own party over his handling of the pandemic. Lawmakers in his Conservative Party want to go further in easing the limits on public life, particularly for the hospitality industry, against the guidance of his scientific advisers.

Despite this rebellion, much of England will this week swap lockdown for less stringent coronavirus restrictions, after Parliament approved new rules on Tuesday, returning to a three-tier system of regional restrictions. Some 55 million people will be in the top two tiers. Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland set their own coronavirus rules.

View from the opposition: The Labour leader, Keir Starmer, instructed members of his party not to vote, aiming neither to endorse measures he described as insufficient nor to stop the only set of restrictions available. He has called for more financial support for those struggling from the economic fallout of the pandemic.

Related: The British department store Debenhams announced on Tuesday that it would begin shutting down, after more than a year of restructuring and several months of trying to find a buyer.