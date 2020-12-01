Your Wednesday Briefing

Australia’s growing China problem
After years of standing up to China, Australia is now sounding an even louder alarm.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison demanded on Monday that the Chinese government apologize for a tweet that showed a doctored photo of an Australian soldier with a knife at the neck of an Afghan child. But he also called for a reset in relations with Beijing.
Australia’s quandary about how to deal with Beijing is one that echoes around the globe as China increasingly asserts its might.
Caught between two superpowers: Australia’s jitters are partly about the limited options in the face of China’s vise. But they are also about an America in flux. Few countries have gained as much wealth from China’s growth as Australia, and Xi Jinping, China’s leader, has made clear that he expects silence and harmony from all who benefit from China’s prosperity.
Disputes: Australia has tolerated China’s blockade of certain Australian imports; it now plans to file a lawsuit with the World Trade Organization over barley imports.
What’s next: There is widespread concern that the new administration of President-elect Joe Biden will focus less on America’s Pacific partners and more on rebuilding ties in Europe. That has pushed Australia deeper into a position of pleading for help in corralling China, even as it pushes for sovereignty.
Even with vaccines, economic recovery will be slow
In its latest global economic outlook released Tuesday, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development predicted that recovery would be slow for most countries except China.
The global economy is forecast to grow by 4.2 percent next year, gaining momentum only after the summer. The boost will be led by China, which will end the year with growth of around 10 percent, according to the organization’s chief economist. South Korea, Sweden and India have also weathered the economic crisis far better than most European countries and nations in Latin America.
Income inequality has worsened, while small- and medium-size businesses, which drive job creation, are in debt. Recovery in Western countries especially is likely to remain fragile.
Recommendations: The O.E.C.D. urged governments to extend financial support programs and strengthen national health care and social safety nets. While the vaccines are likely to take up to a year to roll out, the cost of social and economic support programs is worth it to help ride out the storm, the O.E.C.D. said.
NATO and the Russia-China challenge
NATO foreign ministers are meeting this week to discuss an in-depth report calling for a new strategy to confront challenges from China and Russia.
The report — containing 138 recommendations — was commissioned after President Emmanuel Macron of France said a year ago that NATO was experiencing “brain death” because of a lack of strategic coordination and American leadership.
Recommendations: It proposes setting up a body to coordinate Western policy toward Beijing and to highlight Chinese activities that could affect Western security. Those include issues like spying, supply chains, information warfare and arms buildups. The report says the alliance needs to reach out to Asian allies anxious about Beijing’s ambitions.
‘Horrible’ months ahead in the U.S.
With a new administration and coronavirus vaccines on the way, there is hope for the United States even as it grapples with the appalling milestone of more than one million new cases every week.
But first, Americans face a “horrible” winter. Our infectious diseases reporter interviewed a dozen experts about the coming months in the U.S. Some experts predict the death toll by March could be close to twice the 250,000 figure that the nation surpassed only last week.
South Korea military: K-pop fans were relieved after the country’s Parliament revised the Military Service Act, which requires all young men to serve for about two years. The measure is being called the “BTS Law” and a gift to the oldest member of the band, Kim Seok-jin, 28, who can now defer service at what could be the height of his career.
Chang’e-5 spacecraft: The Chinese probe landed on the moon, the Xinhua state news agency reported on Tuesday. It will spend two days gathering rocks and dirt from the lunar surface, with the goal of returning the first cache of moon samples to Earth since 1976.
Brazil attack: Armed men rampaged across the coastal city of Criciuma early Tuesday, robbing banks, taking hostages and shooting at least two people. Video footage online showed people grabbing what appeared to be cash off the streets in the aftermath of the attack.
Nagorno-Karabakh: A recent peace deal between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the disputed enclave was brokered by Russia. In doing so, the Kremlin departed from its iron-fisted playbook and opted for a new subtle blend of hard and soft power.
Snapshot: Above, Times Square in October. For months now, the throngs of visitors have disappeared from New York City’s famous destination, and there is an eeriness to the emptiness. “Look around,” said one souvenir salesman. “Without the Broadway shows, the office workers, the tourists, the crowds, you got no Times Square.”
What we’re reading: This Washington Post article exploring America’s most prolific serial killer, Samuel Little, who has confessed to killing 93 people. Tom Wright-Piersanti, an editor on the Briefings team, writes: “It’s an eye-opening (and unnerving) look at a man who took advantage of America’s prejudices to avoid capture for decades.”
How to be a caregiver
As the pandemic rages on, more and more of us are finding ourselves in the position of providing supportive care to our loved ones — an aging parent, a family member or child with a disability, a partner or friend with an illness. Our columnist Tara Parker-Pope asked experts and caregivers themselves for their best advice.
1. Let the patient lead. Readers consistently talked about the importance of autonomy for the one receiving care. Include the person in care decisions whenever possible. Make sure doctors don’t talk as if the patient isn’t in the room.
2. Focus on comfort. Let comfort, joy and pleasure be your guideposts. Try not to nag. Readers talked about the importance of small moments of shared joy — listening to swing music or a favorite crooner, playing card games and going for ice cream.
3. Listen to the experts. Find experts to advise you, and listen to them. Arm yourself with information from caregiving organizations and support groups. Trust your instincts. Ignore most of the unsolicited advice you are likely to receive.
4. Talk to other caregivers. Support groups will be one of your best resources.
5. Take care of yourself. Even five- and 10-minute breaks during the day can help. Try keeping a gratitude journal, download a meditation app or do a six-minute workout to refresh your mind and body. Use adult day care or in-home caregivers from to so you can take a break. Take up friends on their offers to help, even if it’s just to get your hair done. Exercising, sleeping and eating well will make you a better caregiver for your loved one.
6. Shed the guilt. Guilt is a common theme here, but experienced caregivers say it’s important to know your limits, practice self-compassion, ask for help and remind yourself that the work you’re doing is difficult and important.
