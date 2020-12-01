Ynvisible Strengthens Board of Directors with Appointment of Ramin Heydarpour

Article content continued

About Ramin Heydarpour

Ramin is founder and managing partner of Flex R,amp;D Inc., a Pasadena California based engineering consulting firm with deep expertise in roll-to-roll process and product development. He was previously Global Vice President with Avery Dennison, where he led the development of innovative products in food packaging, brand identification, office and consumer products.

Ramin has a track record of inventing and developing new products in a broad range of applications, including flexible packaging, RFID tags, and pressure-sensitive labels. He has 26 granted patents. Various leadership positions at 500 companies in the past 25 years has provided Ramin with a broad perspective and a clear insight in the following areas:

Building effective R,amp;D organization and growing technical talent

Alignment of technical capabilities with business strategy

Connecting unmet market needs to technical solutions

Efficient development and scale-up of new products

“The market for flexible electronics is set to pass $70 Billion by 2025 with Intelligent Packaging, Flexible Displays and Interactive consumer products as its leading applications,” said Ramin Heydarpour. “Ynvisible’s understanding of unmet market needs coupled with its capabilities around Rapid Prototyping, Roll to Roll Manufacturing, and cost-effective Flexible Displays place it in a strong position to be a major player in the flexible electronics industry.”

About Ynvisible Interactive Inc.

Ynvisible aims to be a leading company in the emerging printed and flexible electronics sector. Given the cost and power-consumption advantages over conventional electronics, printed electronics are a key enabler of mass adoption of the Internet of Things (“IoT”) and smart objects. Ynvisible has the experience, know-how and intellectual property in electrochromic materials, inks, and systems. Ynvisible’s interactive printed graphics solutions solve the need for ultra-low power, mass deployable, & easy-to-use electronic displays and indicators for everyday smart objects, IoT devices, and ambient intelligence (intelligent surfaces). Ynvisible offers a mix of services, materials and technology to brand owners developing smart objects and IoT products. Additional information on Ynvisible is available at www.ynvisible.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

“Jani-Mikael Kuusisto”, CEO, Ynvisible Interactive